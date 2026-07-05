Grasshoppers Drop Series Finale to Hot Rods, 10-7

Published on July 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers outfielder Edward Florentino

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers outfielder Edward Florentino(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 10-7, on Sunday, July 5, in the finale of their home series. With the victory, Bowling Green improved to 8-7 in the second half, while Greensboro dropped to 11-4. Both clubs recorded 12 hits, while the Hot Rods committed the game's lone error.

Outfielder Brian Sanchez paced the Grasshoppers offensively, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored. Edward Florentino also turned in a standout performance, finishing 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Easton Carmichael (2), Murf Gray (2), Carlos Caro (2), and Dylan Palmer.

Bowling Green was led at the plate by infielder Tony Santa Maria, who went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Ryan McCoy followed with a 2-for-4 performance that included two home runs, five RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for the Hot Rods were recorded by Aidan Smith (2), Carlos Colmenarez (2), Marshall Toole, Narciso Polanco, and Jhon Diaz.

Right-handed pitcher Hung-Leng Chang made the start for Greensboro, striking out three over 2.2 innings. He allowed six hits, seven earned runs, and three walks while taking the loss, dropping to 4-3 on the season.

K.C. Hunt started on the mound for Bowling Green, recording five strikeouts while allowing two hits, one earned run, and one walk across three innings. Kaleb Corbett earned the victory in relief, improving to 3-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:30 PM for Two Dog Tuesday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

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South Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2026

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