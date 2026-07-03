23 Runs Lift Grasshoppers over Hot Rods

Published on July 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers designated hitter Sammy Stafura

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers designated hitter Sammy Stafura(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 23-10, on Thursday, July 2. With the victory, the Grasshoppers improved to 10-2 in the second half, while the Hot Rods fell to 6-6. Greensboro collected a season-high 24 hits, outhitting Bowling Green 24-13. The Hot Rods committed three errors in the contest.

Designated hitter Sammy Stafura paced the Grasshoppers' offense, going 2-for-6 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and four runs scored. Infielder Axiel Plaz followed with a 4-for-5 performance, driving in six runs and scoring twice. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Edward Florentino (3), Easton Carmichael (3), Josh Tate (3), Murf Gray (2), Jhonny Severino (2), Yordany De Los Santos, Dylan Palmer, and Carlos Caro.

Bowling Green was led offensively by infielder Tony Santa Maria, who finished 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and three runs scored. Connor Hujsak went 3-for-4 with one run scored. Additional hits for the Hot Rods were recorded by Nathan Flewelling (2), Ryan McCoy (2), Bryan Broecker (2), and Narciso Polanco.

Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez made the start for Greensboro, striking out seven while allowing eight hits, five earned runs, and one walk over 3.2 innings. Yulian Quintana earned the victory in relief, improving to 3-0 on the season.

Left-handed pitcher Dominic Niman started for Bowling Green, recording two strikeouts while surrendering 11 hits, eight earned runs, and two walks across four innings. Niman was charged with the loss and fell to 5-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their homestand against the Bowling Green Hot Rods tomorrow, Friday, July 3, at 7:00PM for First Responders Night and our 250th Fireworks Celebration. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

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South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2026

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