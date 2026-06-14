Blanco Jr.'s Walk-Off Homer Lifts Grasshoppers Past Blue Rocks, 8-7

Published on June 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - Tony Blanco Jr.'s walk-off home run lifted the Grasshoppers over the Blue Rocks 8-7, on Saturday, June 13. With the win, Greensboro improved to 39-23 on the season, while Wilmington fell to 28-33. The Grasshoppers outhit the Blue Rocks 13-10 despite committing two errors compared to Wilmington's one.

Offensively, catcher Easton Carmichael paced Greensboro, going 3-for-5 with three RBI. Blanco Jr. finished 2-for-4 with the game-winning home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from Jesus Castillo (2), Murf Gray (2), Dylan Palmer (2), Edward Florentino, and Brian Sanchez.

Wilmington was led at the plate by catcher Kevin Bazzell, who went 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI. Jacob Walsh added a 2-for-5 performance with two runs scored. Additional hits for the Blue Rocks were recorded by Angel Feliz (2), Ronny Cruz, Elijah Green, Jack Moroknek, and Elijah Nunez.

Right-hander Hung-Leng Chang made the start for Greensboro, striking out eight batters while allowing five hits and two earned runs over four innings. Left-hander Inmer Lobo earned the victory in relief, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Right-hander Alexander Meckley started for Wilmington and struck out one while allowing six hits, three runs (two earned), and four walks over 4.1 innings. Right-hander Euri Montero suffered the loss, dropping to 3-1 on the year.

The Grasshoppers finish up their homestand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks tomorrow, Sunday June 13 at 2:00PM. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2026

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