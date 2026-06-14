Blanco Jr.'s Walk-Off Homer Lifts Grasshoppers Past Blue Rocks, 8-7
Published on June 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Tony Blanco Jr.'s walk-off home run lifted the Grasshoppers over the Blue Rocks 8-7, on Saturday, June 13. With the win, Greensboro improved to 39-23 on the season, while Wilmington fell to 28-33. The Grasshoppers outhit the Blue Rocks 13-10 despite committing two errors compared to Wilmington's one.
Offensively, catcher Easton Carmichael paced Greensboro, going 3-for-5 with three RBI. Blanco Jr. finished 2-for-4 with the game-winning home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from Jesus Castillo (2), Murf Gray (2), Dylan Palmer (2), Edward Florentino, and Brian Sanchez.
Wilmington was led at the plate by catcher Kevin Bazzell, who went 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI. Jacob Walsh added a 2-for-5 performance with two runs scored. Additional hits for the Blue Rocks were recorded by Angel Feliz (2), Ronny Cruz, Elijah Green, Jack Moroknek, and Elijah Nunez.
Right-hander Hung-Leng Chang made the start for Greensboro, striking out eight batters while allowing five hits and two earned runs over four innings. Left-hander Inmer Lobo earned the victory in relief, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Right-hander Alexander Meckley started for Wilmington and struck out one while allowing six hits, three runs (two earned), and four walks over 4.1 innings. Right-hander Euri Montero suffered the loss, dropping to 3-1 on the year.
The Grasshoppers finish up their homestand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks tomorrow, Sunday June 13 at 2:00PM. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.
South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2026
- Kisting's Quality Start Guides Hot Rods Past Emperors in 5-1 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Blanco Jr.'s Walk-Off Homer Lifts Grasshoppers Past Blue Rocks, 8-7 - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Houck, Collins Homers Not Enough as 'Clones Fall to Keys, 5-4, in See-Saw Extra Inning Affair - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Keys Top Cyclones in Extra Innings Battle Saturday Night - Frederick Keys
- Renegades Rally Falls Short - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Missed Opportunities Doom Tourists in 6-2 Loss to Spartanburgers - Asheville Tourists
- Garate's Grand Slam Lifts Hub City to Series Victory - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Saturday, June 13 - vs. Frederick (6:00 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes - 6/13/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Blanco Jr.'s Walk-Off Homer Lifts Grasshoppers Past Blue Rocks, 8-7
- Greensboro Edges Wilmington in Tight 7-6 Victory
- Grasshoppers Drop 9-5 Decision to Blue Rocks
- Grasshoppers Edge Blue Rocks, 4-3, for Second Straight Win
- Greensboro Opens Series with 7-5 Victory over Wilmington