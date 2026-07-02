Greensboro Claims 10-8 Win over Bowling Green

Published on July 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Jack Anker

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Jack Anker(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 10-8, on Wednesday, July 1. With the win, Greensboro improved to 9-2 in the second half, while Bowling Green fell to 6-5. The Hot Rods outhit the Grasshoppers, 13-12, and both teams committed two errors.

Catcher Axiel Plaz paced the Grasshoppers' offense, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Jhonny Severino followed with a 3-for-4 performance that included two doubles, one RBI, and three runs scored. Sammy Stafura and Josh Tate each collected two hits, while Brian Sanchez and Dylan Palmer also recorded hits for Greensboro.

Infielder Tony Santa Maria led Bowling Green at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Carlos Colmenarez added a 2-for-4 effort with two RBIs and one run scored. Narciso Polanco and Marshall Toole each recorded two hits, while Nathan Flewelling, Connor Hujsak, Ryan McCoy, and Jhon Diaz also contributed hits for the Hot Rods.

Right-handed pitcher Jack Anker made the start for Greensboro, striking out eight over 4.2 innings. He allowed six hits, four runs (three earned), and issued three walks. Left-hander Victor Cabreja earned the win in relief, improving to 3-4 on the season.

Right-hander Jacob Kisting started for Bowling Green, allowing four hits and three earned runs while striking out three and walking two over five innings. Ryan Andrade was charged with the loss, dropping to 3-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their homestand against the Bowling Green Hot Rods tomorrow, Thursday July 2, at 6:30PM for Thirsty Thursday and our 250th Fireworks Celebration. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

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South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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