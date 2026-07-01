Drive Alums Franklin Arias and Anthony Eyanson Selected to MLB All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Two of the Boston Red Sox organization's brightest young stars with Greenville Drive ties are headed to one of baseball's biggest prospect showcases.

Infielder Franklin Arias (2025) and pitcher Anthony Eyanson (2026), both current members of the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, have been selected to participate in the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star Weekend.

The selections continue Greenville's tradition of developing elite talent for the Red Sox organization, as both Arias and Eyanson currently rank among Boston's top two prospects according to MLB Pipeline. Arias is the organization's No. 1 prospect and No. 7 in all of Minor League Baseball, while Eyanson checks in at No. 2 in the Red Sox organization and No. 55 in all of Minor League Baseball.

Arias spent the majority of the 2025 season in Greenville, appearing in 87 games for the Drive. The gifted infielder batted .265 with 94 hits, 21 doubles, six home runs, 49 RBI and seven stolen bases, showcasing the all-around game that made him one of the top middle infield prospects in baseball.

Now starring for the Sea Dogs, Arias has taken another significant step forward in 2026. Through his first 63 games, he is hitting .329 with 15 home runs, 41 RBI, a .407 on-base percentage and a .995 OPS, earning Eastern League Player of the Month honors while cementing himself among the game's premier prospects.

Eyanson has wasted little time making his mark in professional baseball after being selected by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of LSU.

The right-hander opened the 2026 season with Greenville, where he was nearly untouchable. In five starts with the Drive, Eyanson posted a 0.44 ERA, allowing just seven hits over 20.1 innings while striking out 34 batters and issuing only three walks. Opponents hit just .104 against him before earning a promotion to Double-A Portland. Get the latest from MiLB

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Since joining the Sea Dogs, Eyanson has continued his dominance, compiling a 2-0 record and 1.46 ERA in six starts with 28 strikeouts in 24.2 innings. Overall between Greenville and Portland, he owns a remarkable 1.00 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 45.0 innings, establishing himself as one of the top young pitchers in the minor leagues.

The MLB All-Star Futures Game annually features the top prospects from across Minor League Baseball, giving fans an early look at players expected to become the next generation of Major League stars.

Their appearances in Philadelphia add to the long list of Drive alumni who have gone on to represent the organization on baseball's biggest stages.

Fans can watch Arias, Eyanson and many of baseball's top prospects when the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game takes place Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, which will air at 12 PM on NBC.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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