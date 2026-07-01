Hub City's Caden Scarborough Named to MLB All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - For the first time in Spartanburgers history, Hub City will send a player to All-Star Weekend. Major League Baseball announced its Futures Game rosters on July 1; Hub City right-hander Caden Scarborough has been selected to pitch for Team AL. The game will take place on July 12 as part of the MLB All-Star Sunday festivities at Citizens Bank Park.

Scarborough is one of ten rostered pitchers for the American League farmhands and the only Rangers prospect to make the roster. MLB Pipeline ranks the right-hander from Harmony, Fla. as the Rangers' No. 2 prospect and the No. 67 prospect in all of MiLB.

After recovering from surgery to remove a malignant melanoma on his neck, Scarborough returned to Hub City. In his second go-around in High-A, the 2023 sixth-round pick has made five starts and struck out 25 batters through 19 1/3 innings pitched.

Dating back to August 21, 2025, Scarborough holds a 0-2 record, a 1.95 ERA, and 44 strikeouts to nine walks over a total of eight regular season High-A starts. He recently tied a career-high nine strikeouts over four innings against Frederick.

"Caden is an unbelievable person, an elite competitor, a hard worker, and a pure athlete," said Texas Rangers Director of Player Development Josh Bonifay. "He boasts power stuff, he attacks hitters with a plus arsenal, and he dominates in the strike zone. We are proud of what Caden has accomplished so far and the obstacles he has had to overcome, and we are excited to watch him compete against some of the game's best."

While with Team AL, Scarborough will be under the watch of pitching coach and Hall of Famer Billy Wagner as well as bullpen coach Matt Ellmyer, who played collegiately at Wofford and began his coaching career with the ACL Rangers in 2023, the year Scarborough was drafted. The skipper for Team AL is Larry Bowa, who began his professional career with the Spartanburg Phillies in 1966.

The Futures Game will be held at Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies, on Sunday, June 12. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Scarborough and the Spartanburgers are in the midst of a six-game set in Asheville. Hub City returns home for one final series before the All-Star Break against the Bowling Green Hot Rods from July 7-12. Tickets are available at HubCitySpartanburgers.com or by calling 864-594-0701.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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