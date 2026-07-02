Renegades Allow Four Early, Fall Short Late

Published on July 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 5-3 on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Wilmington scored four runs in the top of the first inning. Hudson Valley eventually cut its lead to one in the top of the sixth, but Wilmington shut things down to improve to 7-1 against the Renegades this season.

Hudson Valley had the winning run up to the plate with two outs, but it couldn't bring home the tying run.

Seven of nine Renegades batters got on base and six got hits. It comes just one night after the Renegades were held to just two hits by the Blue Rocks.

Renegades pitching struck out eleven Blue Rocks, five of which belonged to the bullpen.

Hudson Valley walked just three Blue Rocks after walking six on Tuesday night.

Wilmington only grabbed three hits after the first inning when they had four.

The Renegades have not hit a home run in back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game homerless drought from 4/29-5/1. Hudson Valley has only one extra-base hit in the first two games of the series with Wilmington.

RHP Luis Serna (6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HR) became the first Renegades pitcher this season to throw 6.0-or-more innings in four straight starts.

Wednesday night marked the seventh time this season that Serna has dealt for 6.0+ innings.

Serna is the first Hudson Valley pitcher to complete 6.0-or-more innings in four straight starts since Kyle Carr did so in five straight starts from 8/2-8/25/25.

Serna allowed four runs on three hits and a walk in the top of the first inning. After he faced those first four batters of the game, he retired the next 13 he saw in order.

Serna struck out five-or-more batters in a start for a ninth time this season.

The home run by Kevin Bazzell in the top of the first was the fourth home run allowed by Serna in his last four starts.

RHP Andrew Landry (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) delivered his first scoreless outing since 6/9 vs Jersey Shore.

Landry has struck out 12 batters across 7.1 IP in his last six outings.

RHP Thomas Balboni Jr (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) has allowed 1 R across 5.1 innings pitched in his last five appearances.

2B Kaeden Kent (0-for-4, R, BB, K) extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

Kent is slashing .333/.381/.567 over the stretch with 14 R, 12 RBI, 4 2B, 2 HR, 6 BB, 17 K.

LF Wilson Rodriguez (1-for-4, RBI, K) has reached base in 19 of his last 20 games played and is working a nine-game on-base streak.

Rodriguez is hitting .355/.450/.710 over the on-base streak with a 1.160 OPS, 5 R, 2 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 7 BB, 8 K.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-2, 2 RBI, BB, K) extended his team best on-base streak to 21 straight games and hits in 10 of his last 11 games.

Arias tied Eric Genther's season-long on-base streak. Genther's streak stretched from 4/3 - 5/3.

During the stretch, Arias is batting .395/.435/.691 (32-for-81) with 17 R, 6 2B, 6 HR, 19 RBI, 6 BB, and 24 K.

SS Core Jackson (1-for-4, 2B, K) hit his 13th double of the season, the lone extra-base hit of the game for the Renegades.

Jackson extended his on-base streak to 10 games and is hitting .261/.277/.457 (12-for-46) across it with 4 R, 6 RBI, 3 2B, 2 HR, BB, 8 K.

C Eric Genther (2-for-3, R, HBP) got hit by his 18th pitch of the season.

Genther tied Cole Gabrielson's all-time franchise record for hit by pitches.

Genther extended his on-base streak to seven, slashing .364/.481/.591 over it with a 1.072 OPS, 6 R, 3 RBI, 2 2B, HR, 3 BB, 3 K.

1B Kyle West (2-for-4) grabbed his 19th multi-hit performance of the season

West snapped a two-game hitless streak.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Thursday, July 2 Wilmington Blue Rocks LHP Allen Facundo (2-2, 4.15) RHP Eriq Swan (1-0, 3.00) 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 3 Wilmington Blue Rocks RHP Rory Fox (5-3, 5.21) RHP Alexander Meckley (0-2, 5.70) 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 4 Wilmington Blue Rocks LHP Franyer Herrera (5-3, 3.99) RHP Yoel Tejeda, Jr., (2-5, 3.59) 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 5 Wilmington Blue Rocks RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-7, 6.56) RHP Miguel Sime, Jr. (0-1, 2.60) 2:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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