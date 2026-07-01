Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Summer Slinger... Jacob Kisting has turned into the ace of the Hot Rods pitching staff in 2026. Over 12 appearances and 10 starts this year, he is 4-0 with a 1.66 ERA. In the month of June, he recorded the two longest starts for a Hot Rods pitcher this season. On June 13, he tossed 6.2 innings against the Rome Emperors. During his last start against Hudson Valley, he hurled a career-high 7.0 scoreless frames against the Renegades.

Connor's Continuation... On June 9, Connor Hujsak was promoted to the Triple-A Durham Bulls. Over 9 games with the Bulls, the outfielder hit .323 with two homers and seven RBI. On June 23, he returned to the Hot Rods. Since, Husjak is 12-for-29 (.414) with one double, one homer, and seven RBI. Even with two weeks away from the Hot Rods, Husjak still leads the team with 16 homers.

Adventures on the Road... For the second time in 2026, the Hot Rods mount a two-week road trip. The last two-week road trip treated Bowling Green well, going 9-3 between Hudson Valley and Wilmington. The Hot Rods look to improve on a 24-13 record away from home during the stretch against Greensboro and Hub City.

Tuesday's Transactions... The Hot Rods received a handful of roster moves on Tuesday. The Rays No. 12 prospect Caden Bodine was promoted to Double-A Montgomery. Catchers Bryan Broecker (transferred from Triple-A Durham) and Jose Perez (transferred from Single-A Charleston) were both moved to Bowling Green. Additionally, RHP K.C. Hunt (transferred from Triple-A Durham) was added to the Hot Rods.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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