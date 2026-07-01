Keys Outfielder Ike Irish Set to Play in MLB All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game on Wednesday, July 1. As part of the American League roster, current Keys outfielder Ike Irish will compete in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday, July 12 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Irish was one of four outfielders to make the American League roster for this event and is one of two Orioles prospects on the current roster. The other prospect is left-handed pitcher and current member of the Double-A Chesapeake Baysox, Joseph Dzierwa, who began the season in Frederick and was named the Orioles Minor League Pitcher of the Month in April.

Irish, the second-ranked prospect in the Orioles organization, has continued to lead the Keys in historic fashion enroute to a South Atlantic League North Division first half title. In his first 62 games at the High-A level, Irish has recorded a .261 average while hitting 10 home runs and driving in 43 RBIs.

He began his time in Frederick on the right foot after finishing with a batting average of .338 which ranked second on the roster. As part of his historic April, he posted an OPS of 1.039 which was also second on the team behind Keys first baseman Victor Figueroa.

Irish is one of three players from the South Atlantic League to make the American League roster, with the others being No. 2 ranked Texas Rangers prospect and right-handed pitcher for the Hub City Spartanburgers Caden Scarborough, and catcher for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays) in Nathan Flewelling.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game will take place Sunday, July 12 at 12:00 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. Fans can tune into the game on NBC starting at noon ET.

The Keys return home this week to take on the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) for the first of back-to-back homestands at Nymeo Field. This week is capped off by the Fireworks Extravaganza on Friday, July 3 at 7 p.m. courtesy of Magic Mountain Chimney Sweeps.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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