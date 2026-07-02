Claws Fall 8-1 on Wednesday to Rome in ShoreTown

Published on July 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Rome hit three home runs while Ethan Bagwell threw six scoreless innings in his Emperors debut as Rome topped the BlueClaws 8-1 on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Rome (4-7) has taken the first two games from the BlueClaws (2-9), who have dropped five in a row.

Dallas Macias opened the scoring with a home run in the third inning off BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves. Rome scored three more runs in the fourth, getting home runs from Eric Hartman and Dixon Williams.

Graves left after a two out walk in the fifth, but Micah Ottenbreit allowed an RBI single to Owen Carey, another to Dixon Williams, and a two run single to Mason Guerra.

That pushed the lead to 8-0, five charged to Graves in 4.2 innings, and three to Ottenbreit.

Relievers Jake Eddington and Keegan Batka each threw two scoreless innings in relief for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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