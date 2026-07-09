Saltiban, Bowker Lead Claws to Wednesday Win at Frederick

Published on July 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







FREDERICK, MD - Devin Saltiban had three hits including a two run double while Cody Bowker earned his first High-A win as Jersey Shore rolled to a 9-5 win over Frederick on Wednesday night.

With the win, the BlueClaws (3-13) snapped their losing streak at nine games. They have split the first two games of their series with the Keys.

Frederick took the lead in the second inning off Cody Bowker on a SAC fly from Randal Diaz.

The BlueClaws responded off Yeiber Cartaya in the third on a two run double by Devin Saltiban to take their first lead of the night.

Jersey Shore tacked on five more runs in the fourth, starting with a safety squeeze that turned into an infield single from Carter Mathison. Kodey Shojinaga added a two run singe. Daunte Stuart had a SAC fly and the final run scored on a wild pitch.

Bowker came out after five innings, allowing one run with five strikeouts. He earned his first win in his fourth High-A start.

The BlueClaws scored two more on an infield single from Nick Biddison combined with a throwing error in the eighth inning.

Cam Hill fanned four over two innings of relief, allowing one run.

Biddison had two hits to go along with Saltiban's three for the BlueClaws. Saltiban has back to back three hit games to start the series.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:00 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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