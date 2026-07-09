Brooklyn Bested by Blue Rocks on Wednesday, 4-1

Published on July 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite yet another multi-hit game from DH Daiverson Gutiérrez, the Cyclones fell to the Blue Rocks on Wednesday night, 4-1. In the defeat, the 'Clones were just 2-for-11 with men in scoring position, while striking out 12 times. The defeat marks Brooklyn's 8th consecutive loss to Wilmington, as they fall to 4-10 through 14 games against the Blue Rocks this season.

Wilmington relief pitchers were particularly effective. The Blue Rocks bullpen fired 8.0 innings of shutout, six-hit ball after RHP Eriq Swan departed with injury after just an inning of work.

Gutiérrez has now collected four hits through the first two games of the series. The DH finished his day 2-for-4 at the dish, and was the only Brooklyn player with more than one hit on the night.

RHP José Chirinos pitched well, but took a tough luck loss. The 21-year-old tossed five strong frames, allowing only two runs on two hits, while walking five and striking out three.

Brooklyn scratched across the first run of the ballgame right from the jump, courtesy of a two-out a rally. C Ronald Hernandez coaxed a two-out walk, before 1B Corey Collins singled. Then, RF John Bay served a ball into right field to plater Hernandez and give the 'Clones a 1-0 lead.

Wilmington pulled even in the 3rd thanks to an RBI fielder's choice from 3B Angel Feliz. The Blue Rocks then took a 2-1 lead in the 4th, courtesy of an RBI base knock from SS Eli Willits, the first overall pick in the 2025 draft. The knock marked Willits' second straight day with an RBI.

The teams traded zeroes with Wilmington leading 2-1, until the Blue Rocks tacked on some insurance in the 7th against RHP Hunter Hodges. A base hit and a walk started the frame, before a two-base wild pitch enabled Willits to score from 2nd. Then, after a strikeout, 3B Angel Feliz hit a sharp liner to left field to score another run to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

Brooklyn was unable to muster up any offense for the remainder of the ballgame, leaving two men on in the 7th, and then failing to reach base again the rest of the way.

Brooklyn will look to aim for its first win of the series in Thursday's contest at 6:40, with the contest slated to air on SNY. RHP Dakota Hawkins (2-0, 3.00 ERA) projects to take the ball for Brooklyn. Wilmington is slated to counter with RHP Mikey Tepper (1-1, 5.40 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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