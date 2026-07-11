Caicuto Homers, But Claws Fall on Friday in Frederick
Published on July 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
FREDERICK, MD - Luis Caicuto hit a ninth inning home run but the BlueClaws fell 5-2 at Frederick on Friday night.
The Keys have now taken two of the first three from Jersey Shore, with the teams set for a Saturday double-header following a Thursday night rainout.
The BlueClaws took the lead in the first inning on a groundout form Daunte Stuart. Frederick, however, answered with two in the bottom of the inning off Mavis Graves. Wehiwa Aloy and Randal Diaz had back to back doubles for a 2-1 lead.
The Keys added runs on an Ike Irish SAC fly in the fourth, an RJ Austin single in the sixth and an Irish SAC fly one batter later.
Graves (1-7) took the loss, allowing two runs in three innings for Jersey Shore. Twine Palmer (4-3) won his fourth game of the year, allowing one run in six innings.
Tyler Pettorini had two hits for the BlueClaws.
Ramon Marquez and Luke Gabrysh start for the BlueClaws on Saturday.
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