Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Ryan's Rampage... During the two-week away from home, Ryan McCoy has found his groove. Between Greensboro and Hub City, the first baseman is 13-for-36 (.361) with three doubles, one triple, six homers, and 11 RBI. Over this stretch, McCoy has collected five of his 11 multi-hit games this season, including a three-hit game in Spartanburg on Thursday.

Bullpen Bounceback... Following a tough week in Greensboro, the Hot Rods bullpen has bounced back in big spots. Through the first three games of the series, Bowling Green has tossed 13.0 innings of relief while allowing just two earned runs, coming out to a 1.38 ERA in Spartanburg. Overall, the Hot Rods have the second-lowest bullpen WHIP (1.36) while locking up the most saves in the South Atlantic League (25).

CC's Summer... Since the calendar turned to July, Carlos Colmenarez has been heating up at the plate. Over seven games in July, Colmenarez is 8-for-25 (.320) with two doubles, two homers, and six RBI. The infielder collected his first multi-homer game of the season last Sunday in Greensboro, marking his first homers since June 24.

Connor Closing In... After his multi-homer game on Wednesday, Connor Hujsak is closing in on the single-season home run record in Bowling Green. The outfielder currently sits alone in eighth place all-time for single-season homers with 20. The record was set by Heriberto Hernandez with 24 home runs in 2022. Hujsak's 20 long balls are the most since Carson Williams blasted 23 in 2023.

Santa Maria's Swipes... With two steals on Tuesday, Tony Santa Maria expanded his team-leading steals total to 33. The infielder is on an amazing pace, currently 13th all-time on the Hot Rods single-season steals list. Inside the top 13 base stealers, Santa Maria is tied for the least times caught with just three, tied with Dru Baker from the 2023 squad. The franchise record belongs to Andrew Toles with 62 steals in 2013.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2026

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