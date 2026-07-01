Trio of 2025 Renegades Named to All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced today the rosters for the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures game presented by Nike. Former Renegades players Carlos Lagrange and George Lombard, Jr. have been selected to represent the Yankees on the American League team managed by Larry Bowa.

Lombard Jr., 21, is the consensus #1 prospect in the Yankees system and currently plays with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He played for the Renegades across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, batting .269/.401/.376 in 53 games.

This will be Lombard, Jr.'s second Futures Game appearance, having also been selected in 2025. MLB Pipeline rates Lombard, Jr. as the #20 prospect in baseball.

Lagrange, 23, is rated as the #4 prospect in the Yankees system and also currently plays for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He pitched for the Renegades in 2025 and went 4-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 41.2 innings across eight starts. This is his first Futures Game selection. MLB Pipeline rates Lagrange as the #85 prospect in the sport.

Additionally, 2025 Renegades manager James Cooper has been announced as the Third Base Coach for the American League squad. Cooper led the Renegades to a franchise-record 79 wins in 2025 and is currently managing the Double-A Somerset Patriots.

Since the Futures Game began in 1999, 26 former Renegades players have been named to a Futures Game roster, including 2001 Futures Game MVP Toby Hall, Evan Longoria (2007), Jeremy Hellickson (2010), Anthony Volpe (2022) and Spencer Jones (2023, '24).

The full Futures Game rosters can be found on MLB's website.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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