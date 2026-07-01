BlueClaws to Host Ocean County's Official World Cup Final Watch Party with Free Soccer Skills Training Clinic

Published on July 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are proud to host, in conjunction with Ocean County Tourism, a free watch party for the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19 th at ShoreTown Ballpark. The event will include a free soccer skills clinic for kids between the ages of 6 and 13, run with NJ Youth Soccer and Every Kick Counts.

The entire event is free, however those that wish to participate in the skills clinic on the field must pre-register at this link.

Space is limited in the clinic and we encourage interested parties to register as early as possible. Walk-ins for the clinic will only be accepted based on availability (all fans can still come to watch the game).

Please note cleats of any kind are prohibited. Participants must wear sneakers.

Clinic instructors will include members of NJ Youth Soccer and other coaches from the area. Stations are scheduled to include shooting, passing, dribbling, juggling, a dizzy bat shooting contest, and much more. All participants will receive a participation medal as well.

The gates open and the clinic begins at 1:00 pm and runs until 2:45 pm. The World Cup Final begins at 3:00 pm and will be shown on the BlueClaws 1,854 square-foot video board.

"The World Cup coming to the United States and specifically to our region has been quite exciting for everyone here and we are thrilled to be able to show the game on our video board," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "Between the game and the clinic, it's going to be a very special day in ShoreTown."

"The World Cup is one of the largest sporting events in the world, and we're excited to bring that energy right here to Ocean County. Through partnerships like this with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, we're creating opportunities for residents and visitors alike to come together, celebrate the world's game, and experience everything that makes Ocean County such a special destination," said Ocean County Commissioner Jennifier Bacchione.

"Whether you're here for the match or spending the weekend at the Shore, we hope this event inspires you to explore all that our county has to offer. We look forward to welcoming fans on July 19th for an unforgettable evening and showing why Ocean County is a place worth visiting long after the final whistle."

"New Jersey Youth Soccer is proud to partner with the BlueClaws to help bring the excitement of the FIFA World Cup to ShoreTown," said Evan Dabby, Chief Executive Officer of New Jersey Youth Soccer. "This is exactly the kind of community celebration that makes the World Cup so special. Families coming together, young players seeing the game on a big stage, and new fans experiencing soccer in a fun and welcoming environment. We are excited to support the clinic and help create a memorable day for players, families, and soccer fans across the Jersey Shore."

In addition to the soccer skills clinic, the event will include free inflatable rides and games around the warning track and parts of the concourse. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the BlueClaws concession stands.

The Boardwalk and the BlueClaws Mini Golf Course will both be open, with game tickets and rounds available for purchase.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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