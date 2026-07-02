Keys Drop Third Straight Game in High-Scoring Affair Wednesday

Published on July 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys fell 13-7 in game two of the six game series at home to the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) on Wednesday at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

JT Quinn, making his 15th start for the Keys, pitched a scoreless top of the first inning, including a strikeout of Ronald Hernandez to end the first frame.

In the top of the second, Quinn allowed a one-out single to JT Benson before a throwing error by shortstop Brandon Butterworth scored the first Brooklyn run. After the error, Yohairo Cuevas walked and Trace Willhoite singled to drive in the second run of the inning. Mets No. 5 prospect Mitch Voit struck out swinging to end the inning, leaving two runners on base.

The Keys countered with a run of their own in the bottom of the second. Yasmil Bucce hit his first double of the season with one out before Braylin Tavera grounded into a fielder's choice and Colin Yeaman was hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded and two outs, Edwin Amparo stood in for his first at bat. Before the result of Amparo's first at bat, a passed ball under the glove of the catcher Hernandez scored Bucce and put the Keys on the board. Amparo grounded out to second to end the inning, leaving Tavera and Yeaman on base.

Cuevas hit his third homer of the season in the top of the fourth, making it a 3-1 game heading into the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Cyclones got back on the board with five runs in the fifth inning. After Quinn retired the first two batters he faced, he gave up a single to Corey Collins. The single drove Quinn from the game as he threw 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out five.

Cohen Achen entered in relief of Quinn during the top of the fifth. With one run across already, Trace Willhoite hit his fifth home run of the season in grand slam fashion, making it a 8-1 game going into the sixth.

Noah Hall entered the game in the third inning in relief of starter Robert Stock. Hall gave the Cyclones significant length out of the bullpen. He worked out of a jam in the sixth inning after he walked the first two batters he faced. Neither would score after a pair of strikeouts from Hall.

In the seventh inning, Hall retired the first two batters he faced before he hit Butterworth with a pitch. Quickly after the hit by pitch, Ike Irish singled to right field and drove Butterworth to third base. With two on base and two outs, Aloy grounded to the shortstop Voit who tossed to second to end the inning.

In the eighth inning, Todd Kniebbe took the mound and retired the first batter he faced. Voit walked with one out before Yonatan Henriquez homered to center field. The home run was Henriquez third of the season and gave the Cyclones a 10-1 lead.

After 5.2 innings of work, Hall exited with eight strikeouts and just one hit on his tab. He did not allow a run and left in line for the win.

Josh Blum entered the game with four outs to go against the Keys. With two outs in the eighth, Honeycutt walked on a pitch clock violation before Tavera reached on a throwing error by the third basemen Colin Houck. After the error, Yeaman singled to right and drove in Honeycutt, putting the Keys on the board for the first time since the second inning.

With runners on the corners and two outs, Ampara doubled to right-center field and scored both Tavera and Yeaman. Butterworth followed the double with a single to score Ampara, making it a 10-5 game approaching the ninth in the Key City.

Raimon Gomez pitched the ninth inning for the Keys. He walked the first batter he faced before allowing the second home run of the game to Cuevas. After Gomez retired each of the next two batters, Voit delivered his second homer in as many days to extend the Cyclones lead 13-5.

Tanner Witt entered the game in the bottom of the ninth and allowed a leadoff double to Aloy. After a flyout by RJ Austin, Bucce delivered his second extra base hit of the game, a two-run home run to right field, but a strikeout ended the game with the Cyclones winning 13-7 over Frederick.

Game three of the series between the Keys and Cyclones is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night, with Thursday night's game being available on MASN for the first time in team history.

Thursday's game represents the make up date for the American Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway and postgame fireworks presented by IBEW Local 24. It will also be the make up date of the Military Jersey Auction benefiting Platoon 22.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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