Keys Welcome WWE Hall of Famer JBL for 2026 Wrestling Night

Published on June 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to host their Annual Wresting Night, welcoming WWE Hall of Fame wrestler John "Bradshaw" Learfield- better known as JBL- on Saturday, August 29 as part of Country Weekend at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

JBL joins an elite roster of WWE superstars who have visited the Keys for Wrestling Night, and he may be the most decorated yet. A former football player turned professional wrestler, JBL captured the WWE Championship in 2004 and held the title for 280 days, a reign that cemented his status as one of the sport's most memorable villains.

Before his in-ring retirement at WrestleMania 25 in 2009, he earned his first Intercontinental Championship, becoming the 20th Triple Crown Champion and the 10th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

Known for his rough-and-tough, larger-than-life persona--a bombastic Texas businessman who arrived at the arena by limousine- JBL's character was inspired by his real-life success as a stock market investor. Since stepping away from competition, he has remained a fixture in the wrestling world as an on-air commentator and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with the Class of 2020. Today, he also serves as a financial commentator for Fox News and Fox Business, and as an English color commentator for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

"Wrestling Night is a great tradition and a staple here in Frederck, and we've been fortunate to host some of the biggest names in WWE history," said Branden McGee, Managing Director of the Frederick Keys. "JBL is a great addition to that list, and we can't wait to welcome him to Nymeo Field."

JBL will be available for an exclusive meet-and-greet opportunity in the NJM Insurance Group Courtyard from 3:30pm to 4:30pm. Additional details and ticketing information for the exclusive meet-and-greet will be announced soon. Following the exclusive session, JBL will be available starting when gates open at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium at 5:00 p.m. for a public autograph session on the concourse until 7pm. Wrestling Night is part of Country Weekend and will feature a fireworks show presented by Potomac Edison after the game.

Single game tickets are available now at FrederickKeys.com or by calling our box office at 301-815-9938. Groups of 10 or more can save on tickets by calling 301-815-9900.







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