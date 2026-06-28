Keys Drop Series Finale to Blue Rocks Sunday Afternoon

Published on June 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Frederick Keys dropped the series finale to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) on Sunday afternoon, falling by a score of 4-2 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

The Blue Rocks scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead late, as Frederick now looks ahead to a two-week homestand beginning on Tuesday night in game one of the series against the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) at Nymeo Field.

After both sides went off the board in the first inning to begin the afternoon, Wilmington struck first on a two-RBI single, handing the visitors a 2-0 lead through the opening two innings in the series finale.

The Keys responded in the top of the third off an RBI from Leandro Arias, cutting the deficit in half at 2-1 going into the fourth in Wilmington.

Following the Keys and Blue Rocks trading zeros during the fifth inning, Richard Guasch struck out the side in order in the bottom of the sixth, taking the game to the seventh with Frederick only down by a 2-1 margin.

The Keys tied the game in the top of the seventh on the fourth homer hit on the season by Yasmil Bucce, but the Blue Rocks came back with two runs of their own in the bottom frame on a bases loaded walk and an RBI groundout. This put Wilmington ahead by two at 4-2 approaching the eighth at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Bradley Brehmer worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth in his first full inning of relief for Frederick, allowing the Keys to only be down by two entering the ninth on the road.

In the top of the ninth, the Keys had the tying-run come up to the plate, but a flyout to left ended the game, handing Wilmington the 4-2 victory in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

The Keys return to begin the first of back-to-back homestands with the first one beginning Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Tuesday's game represents Agriculture Night at the ballpark along with the Friends and Family 4-Pack Ticket Offer.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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