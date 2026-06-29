'Burgers Pitching Dominates against Dash Sunday

Published on June 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Hub City wrapped up the season series with Winston-Salem on a high note, as the Spartanburgers (4-5, 38-37) beat the Dash (4-5, 42-33) Sunday, 4-1. Hub City pitching limited the Dash to just two hits.

After giving up first inning runs in each of the past three games, Hub City struck first against Drew McDaniel (L, 2-4). Yeison Morrobel doubled to begin the frame, advanced to third on a groundout, then scored on a Hector Osorio sacrifice fly. In the second, Maxton Martin clobbered his second home run of the week, a pull-side bomb to the bullpens beyond right field.

The 'Burgers' starting pitching had scuffled throughout the series, but D.J. McCarty was solid through 4 2/3 innings. McCarty struck out seven and didn't allow a hit until the fourth. The Dash plated one unearned run against the right-hander in the fourth; George Wolkow reached on an error, then later scored on a single from Jeral Perez.

Hub City responded immediately in the next half-inning. Quincy Scott walked, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. Ben Hartl lifted a sacrifice fly to right to plate Scott.

McCarty struck out a pair in the fifth, then was replaced by Owen Proksch (W, 1-0) on the mound. The southpaw faced the minimum through 1 1/3 innings. J'Briell Easley, a normal starter for the 'Burgers, kept Winston-Salem off the basepaths in the seventh.

Carter Garate's leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh turned into the final Spartanburgers run thanks to a stolen base and a pair of errors. Luke Hanson's sizzling ground ball produced an error and brought in Garate.

Jesus Gamez struck out two in a scoreless eighth, and Kai Wynyard (S, 1) retired all three Dash batters he faced in the ninth.

The Spartanburgers enjoy a day off on Monday before hitting the road to Asheville to begin a six-game series on Tuesday with the Tourists, High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. First pitch of game one on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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