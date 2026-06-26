Spartanburgers Fall to Dash in Slugfest

Published on June 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Hub City and Winston-Salem lit up the scoreboard in a back-and-forth shootout Thursday at Fifth Third Park. The Dash (3-3, 41-31) took the lead on a grand slam in the top of the ninth and beat the 'Burgers (2-4, 36-36) 14-9.

Gleider Figuereo had a career night for the 'Burgers offense. Figuereo set a new personal benchmark with 7 RBI, the last of which came on a bases-loaded walk to give the Spartanburgers a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth. Hub City's slim advantage disappeared in the ninth. After a pair of walks and a hit batter, Alex Ungar mashed a grand slam.

Winston-Salem jumped on Kamdyn Perry right away. Perry plunked the leadoff man, then back-to-back singles plated the game's first run. After a pair of strikeouts, a pair of walks loaded the bases, then scored a second run. Perry was lifted in the first, and Ben DeTaeye entered to get the final out.

The lefty reliever for the 'Burgers remained in for a scoreless second. With one out in the third, Arxy Hernandez homered to make it 3-0 Winston-Salem. After a walk, Bryce Eblin tripled in a fourth run. A sacrifice fly brought Eblin home to score.

Hub City did not score in the first two innings against Max Banks. An out into the third, the 'Burgers loaded the bases on two singles and an error. Figuereo cleared the bases with a three-run triple and came across to score on a sacrifice fly. The Dash upped the lead to two on a George Wolkow home run in the fourth, the final inning of work for DeTaeye.

Drew Conover came in to pitch the fourth for the Dash. With one on and two outs, he walked Luke Hanson and surrendered an RBI single to Hector Osorio. Figuereo followed with a three-run homer to power Hub City to its first lead of the game. Trey Cooper came in for the final out of the inning; Cooper silenced the 'Burgers' offense across the fifth and the sixth.

Kai Wynyard worked a one-two-three fifth inning to protect the lead. In the sixth though, the righty gave up a one-out walk and a two-out home run to Wolkow, tying the game at 8-8. Jesus Gamez got the final out of the sixth. He followed up with scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth.

Jake Bockenstedt was tasked with the seventh inning for the Dash. Despite a walk and a single, the fifth pitcher of the night for Winston-Salem preserved the tie. With one out in the eighth, Bockenstedt lost the zone. He walked four straight batters, the final being Figuereo. Hub City took a 9-8 lead, and Madison Jeffrey entered to strand the bases loaded.

With a one-run lead, Adrian Rodriguez (L, 1-1) entered with a chance to shut the door. Rodriguez hit the leadoff man and walked the following two batters. Ungar then barreled a fastball onto the berm beyond left field. After two more walks, Rodriguez was removed for position player Theo Hardy. Winston-Salem scored two more runs on a pair of sacrifice flies before the inning ended. The longest nine-inning game in Spartanburgers history (3:46) concluded with a one-two-three bottom of the ninth from Jeffrey (W, 1-0)

Hub City hopes to rebound Friday with the Rangers' No. 2 prospect on the mound. Caden Scarborough (0-2, 1.76 ERA) throws the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. ET. Winston-Salem's scheduled starter is Juan Carela (0-0, 0.00 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2026

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