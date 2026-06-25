Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Kentucky Roots... The Bowling Green Bootleggers return to the diamond on Thursday night, looking to clinch a share of this six-game series. The Bootleggers alternate identity honors the connection to Kentucky's bourbon industry, with over 35 distilleries present throughout the state. Bowling Green holds a 4-1 record as the Bootleggers this season.

Home Field Advantage... Hot Rods started their second half home slate with back-to-back walk-off victories over the Hudson Valley Renegades. The Hot Rods improved to 27-7 and lead the South Atlantic League with a 79.4 win% at Bowling Green Ballpark following Wednesday. Hot Rods batters have posted an .835 team OPS with 47 home runs in 34 home games this season.

Flew Ball is For Real... Nathan Flewelling lifted the Hot Rods to a win on Wednesday night with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning. Flewelling became the first 2026 Hot Rods player with multiple walk-offs following his walk-off home run against the Asheville Tourists on May 21st. The Tampa Bay Rays' No. 3 prospect is on fire at the dish with a .986 OPS over his last 10 games.

Summer of Sluggers... Aidan Smith, Carlos Colmenarez and Connor Hujsak have all clubbed homers against Hudson Valley this series. Bowling Green has hit 24 home runs in 20 games this month, including tying a franchise record with six home runs on June 20 against Asheville.

Best of the Best... Catcher Caden Bodine earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors on Monday. The Rays' No. 12 prospect hit .519 (14-for-27) with one home run and eight RBI against the Asheville at HomeTrust Field. He starts Thursday's contest riding a 17-game hitting streak, the longest hit streak by an SAL batter in 2026.

Kisting With a K... Jacob Kisting takes the mound Thursday night. The right-hander racked up a career-best 12 strikeouts in his last start, tying the second-most strikeouts by a pitcher in Bowling Green franchise history, joining eight other pitchers with 12-strikeout performances.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2026

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