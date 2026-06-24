Polanco's Walk-Off Lifts Hot Rods to 5-4 Win over Renegades

Published on June 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Narciso Polanco delivered a last-gasp, walk-off on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. With the Bowling Green Hot Rods (50-19, 3-1) down to their final strike, Polanco dropped a two-run single into right-center field, vaulting Bowling Green to a 5-4 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades (32-36, 2-2).

The Hot Rods grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning against Renegades starter Bryce Cunningham. Aidan Smith blasted a solo home run to right field, handing Bowling Green a 1-0 edge.

Starting pitcher Trevor Harrison preserved the lead with his best start of the season. The right-hander punched out six across 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed just three hits.

Hudson Valley struck back against reliever Jadon Bercovich in the top of the seventh. Wilson Rodriguez singled and moved to third off a Roderick Arias base knock. Josue Gonzalez logged a sacrifice fly to left field, tying the game at 1-1.

Bowling Green snatched the lead with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning against reliever Brandon Decker. Carlos Colmenarez worked a leadoff walk and Caden Bodine plated him with an RBI double to left field, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead. Connor Hujsak smacked a two-out double down the first-base line, scoring Bodine for a 3-1 Bowling Green advantage.

The Renegades rallied for three runs in the top of the eighth inning against Bercovich. Kaeden Kent and Core Jackson recorded one-out singles to put runners at the corners. Eric Genther delivered an RBI fielder's choice to cut the Hot Rods lead to 3-2. Eric West hit a two-run home run to right field for a 4-3 Hudson Valley advantage.

Bowling Green completed the comeback with two runs off reliever Brady Kirtner in the bottom of the ninth. Smith struck a leadoff double and moved up on a one-out single by Nathan Flewelling. Flewelling swiped second, putting runners at second and third for Polanco. The Hot Rods' shortstop lifted a single into right field, plating Smith and Flewelling for a 5-4 Bowling Green win.

Jonathan Russell (1-0) delivered the win, allowing no runs on one hit and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Kirtner (1-3) was charged with the loss, surrendering two runs on three hits in 0.2 frames.

The Hot Rods and Renegades play game two of their series Wednesday night at 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jose Urbina (4-3, 3.99) against Hudson Valley's RHP Luis Serna (3-3, 3.81).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026

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