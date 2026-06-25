Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Thursday, June 25 - vs. Jersey Shore (6:40 PM ET)

Published on June 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (2-3, 27-43) continue a six-game homestand against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (1-4, 27-43) - the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies - on Thursday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET from Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

RHP Noah Hall (1-5, 6.18) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are scheduled to counter with RHP Luke Gabrysh (2-6, 4.71).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:25 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: Brooklyn put up an offensive clinic for a second straight night, topping the BlueClaws 12-2 for its second straight win of the series...The Cyclones notched a season-high 17 hits in the victory, including multi-hit efforts from the first six men in the order: SS Mitch Voit, 2B Yonatan Henríquez, LF J.T. Benson, C Ronald Hernandez, and DH Corey Collins...All nine Cyclones logged at least one hit...Henríquez led the charge with a four-hit performance...Benson, 1B Trace Willhoite, and CF John Bay all launched homers...Brooklyn plated six runs in the 4th on six hits, the most hits they've had in a single frame all year...LHP Daviel Hurtado bounced back in a big way, firing 6.0 innings of one-run ball.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

THIS DATE IN CYCLONES HISTORY: On June 25, 2001, the Cyclones played the first professional baseball game in the borough of Brooklyn since 1957 when they took on the Mahoning Valley Scrappers...Over 300 media members from around the world covered the event...The Cyclones rallied with a two-out, two-run home run from Edgar Rodriguez in the bottom of the 9th to tie the game, and won it in the 10th on a sac fly from C Mike Jacobs, who was previously 0-for-4 with 4 K's

OFFENSE ONSLAUGHT: Brooklyn's bats have erupted to start the week against Jersey Shore in a pair of wins...The Cyclones have scored 20 runs on 31 hits through the first two games of the series...Last week against Wilmington, the 'Clones scored only 14 runs through six games, a mark they've already cleared by a wide margin...The 20 runs mark the most the 'Clones have plated in a two-game span this year, topping a previous high of 18 in wins on May 29 & 30 against Wilmington...Hitting has been timely for Brooklyn this week as well, as they've collected a .324 batting average with runners in scoring position (11x34).

WILD, WACKY, WALK-OFF: Brooklyn captured their first walk-off victory of the season in a chaotic game on Tuesday night, 8-7, to open the series with the BlueClaws...C Daiverson Gutiérrez's RBI single in the 10th snapped Brooklyn's six-game losing streak...Tuesday's contest was a see-saw affair, that saw Brooklyn plate runs in five of 10 innings, as they clawed their way back from a 7-3 deficit in the middle innings, despite the fact the 'Clones made three costly errors in the game, and saw 2B Jamari Baylor ejected...LF J.T. Benson finished a single shy of the cycle...All told, Brooklyn had 14 hits on the day, and did not allow a run from the 6th inning on...The win marked Brooklyn's first walk-off victory since August 26 of last season, when INF Nick Roselli launched a three-run walk-off homer against Hudson Valley.

DAVIEL DELIVERS: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a terrific start with the Cyclones...The Cuban-born starter bounced back in a big way en route to his third victory on Wednesday, tossing 6.0 innings of one-run ball...Last Friday against Frederick, the 21-year-old chucked 5.0 frames of scoreless, one-hit ball, even while having to endure a 31-minute rain delay after tossing 3.0 innings...Hurtado walked only one, while striking out two...Among South Atlantic League pitchers with 25.0 or more innings of work since his Cyclones debut on May 26, Hurtado leads the league in WHIP (0.60), batting average against (.134) and opposing OPS (.364)...His 1.91 ERA ranks tops in the SAL during that same span as well.

FROM THE TOP: Despite finishing in last place in the SAL North in the first half, the Cyclones have been playing their best baseball of the season as they began the second half on Friday night...After an 11-31 start to the season, the Cyclones turned their season around...Even after enduring a 6-game sweep at the hands of Wilmington, Brooklyn is 16-12 since May 22, the fourth-best record in the South Atlantic League since that date...The 'Clones five wins from June 2-7 against Jersey Shore mark the most wins the squad has had in a single series this year.

LIKE A HAWK: RHP Dakota Hawkins continued to excel in a starting capacity against Wilmington on Sunday...The third-year Cyclone fired 3.2 scoreless frames, allowing only two hits, while striking out a pair on walking just one...Last Tuesday, "The Hawk" passed RHP Josh Hejka for second on the Cyclones' all-time appearances list...The 26-year-old has accrued a 1.27 ERA (4 ER in 28.1 IP) over his last 14 appearances between Triple-A Syracuse and Brooklyn...Hawkins is also third all-time in strikeouts (150), trailing only teammate RHP Noah Hall (185) and RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The right-hander has also logged 154.0 innings with Brooklyn, surpassing RHP Garrison Bryant for third in all-time innings pitched (146.1).

HIP HIP, JOSÉ!: RHP José Chirinos has looked the part through his first four career High-A starts...Through four outings, the righty is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA across 21.0 innings, with 23 strikeouts to nine walks...Chirinos earned his first High-A win last Sunday against Frederick, going 5.0 innings and allowing just two runs (one earned) while striking out six...Last Tuesday against Frederick, the righty struck out a career-high-tying 10 batters over 6.0 innings...Since making his Brooklyn debut on June 3, the 21-year-old leads the South Atlantic League in double plays induced (4) and is tied for 5th in the SAL in innings pitched (21.0) ...He is also eighth in strikeouts (23)...All this comes after an outstanding start to the year with Single-A St. Lucie...At the time of his promotion, Chirinos led the FSL in ERA (2.36), WHIP (1.05), and opposing OPS (.607).

COREY IN THE HOUSE: INF Corey Collins has been an on-base machine for the Cyclones as of late, picking up another multi-hit game on Wednesday...The 24-year-old launched his 8th homer of the year in last Saturday's defeat, his second straight day with a long ball...Collins had his 20-game on-base streak snapped on Tuesday against Wilmington...Collins went just 12-for-59 (.203) at the plate during that stretch, but reached base at a .455 clip...Since May 19, the Suwanee, Ga. native has slashed .247/.445/.482/.927 and reached base in 26 of 27 games with 14 runs scored, five doubles, five home runs, and 23 RBI...Collins has walked 31 times and struck out 29 times in that stretch.

CALL ME A JT: OF J.T. Benson has been a key part of the Cyclones recent offensive surge...Benson was a single shy of the cycle on Tuesday, including a three-run homer, in Brooklyn's 8-7 win over Jersey Shore...Despite having a seven-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday, the 24-year-old has reached base safely in his last 21 contests...Since May 22, Benson is 25-for-79 (.316) with four homers, 17 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples, and 17 RBI...Brooklyn holds a 15-11 record in the Crestwood, Ky. native's 26 starts...Benson is also tied for the South Atlantic League lead in doubles (10) since his debut on May 19.

HOU' DOES HE DO IT?: INF Colin Houck has turned a corner at the plate as of late...The 2023 first-round pick sent a two-run home run over the center field fence in the 9th inning Thursday night in Wilmington, his third home run in seven days...Houck clobbered his first Maimonides Park home run in last Friday's win over Frederick, and followed it up with a game-tying solo home run in the 9th inning on Saturday...The 21-year-old has collected multi-hit efforts in three of his last 14 contests, and is 13-for-55 during that span with five extra-base hits...In June, Houck is slashing .232/.280/.435/.715 with nine runs scored, four home runs, and 13 RBI in 18 games.

RUN, MITCH, RUN!: INF Mitch Voit has been wreaking havoc on the basepaths...The 2025 first-round pick stole second, third, and home in the 3rd inning of his three-hit effort on Sunday against Frederick...Voit's 11 stolen bases in June are tied for the third most in the South Atlantic League...Voit is proving himself to be a dual threat offensively...The Milwaukee native went 2-for-5 with his 10th double on Wednesday at Wilmington...Voit has a slash line of .278/.412/.422/.834 since May 22 has launched three home runs over that stretch.

RED-HOT RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on a tear at the plate over the last three weeks...The Venezuela native enjoyed yet another multi-hit game on Wednesday against Jersey Shore...Since May 24, Hernandez is slashing .309/.404/.407/.811, and has hits in 17 of his last 21 games...Hernandez had hits in six consecutive games from May 24-31, the second-longest hitting streak of his Cyclones career...Hernandez hit in seven-straight games from April 23 to May 3 during the 2025 season.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall has continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard this season...The 25-year-old surpassed RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time record on June 7 at Jersey Shore...On Friday at Wilmington, Hall punched out six to raise his career total to 186...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...Hall tied for first on the all-time starts list among Brooklyn pitchers with 38, and for second in innings pitched with 184.1, having passed Bryant (143.1) earlier this season...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

PITCHING IN: Despite the unit being short-handed at times over the past few weeks, Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...Brooklyn has struck out 25 batters through the first two games this week against Jersey Shore, and punched out 73 batters in their last home series against Frederick...The Cyclones racked up 17.0 consecutive scoreless innings from May 22-26...In May, the Cyclones posted a 3.65 ERA (92 ER in 227.0 IP), just narrowly behind Frederick's 3.64 ERA (89 ER in 220.0 IP) for best in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn has permitted just 120 ER across 36 games, good for a 3.46 ERA, which is second-best in all of Minor League Baseball during that span...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a 2.98 ERA, the best mark among full-season minor league affiliates....The 'pen holds a 10-9 record, with 214 strikeouts to 95 walks across 157.0 innings during that span.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches this season...Since last Thursday, Brooklyn batters have been hit by pitches 20 times...The 'Clones are tied for the most hit batters in all of Minor League Baseball with 67 hit-by-pitches...OF John Bay leads the team with 16, which has already tied a single-season franchise record, while C Daiverson Gutiérrez and INF Mitch Voit are tied for second with 11...Bay is tied for the South Atlantic League lead and tied for third in MiLB, while Gutiérrez and Voit are tied for fifth in the league and tied for 19th in MiLB ...The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their fourth shutout in 11 games and sixth of the season in their victory over Wilmington on May 31...Five different Brooklyn arms combined to hold the Blue Rocks scoreless on only four hits across the contest...Brooklyn shutout Hudson Valley and Wilmington twice each during their two-week homestand, in addition to blanking Rome in Georgia, 7-0, on May 14 and shutting out Frederick, 2-0, at Maimonides Park on May 2...RHP Channing Austin was Brooklyn's starter in three of their six shutouts to this point...The 7-0 victory on May 14 was the Cyclones' most lopsided shutout since a 13-0 win vs. Wilmington on July 9, 2025...RHP Brendan Girton (4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K), LHP Ryan Ammons (1.2, 0, 3), RHP Brett Banks (2.0, 0, 4), and RHP Ben Simon (1.0, 1, 3) united to strike out 14 in a combined three-hitter.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics last Saturday in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and pitching to a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (5) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...Brooklyn has three of Baseball America's Top 30: Voit (8), Gutiérrez (24), and LHP Nicolas Carreño (30)...SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2026

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