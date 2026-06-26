Walk-Off Dooms Renegades...Again

Published on June 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Bowling Green, KY - For the third straight night and the fifth time in their last seven games, the Hudson Valley Renegades suffered a walk-off loss on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark, falling 6-5 in 11 innings to the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

All five games lost by Hudson Valley on the current two-week road trip have been walk-off losses. Thursday was the sixth time overall this season that the Renegades have lost in walk-off fashion. Hudson Valley has led in the eighth inning or later in four of the five walk-offs during this stretch.

The Renegades trailed 2-0 into the eighth inning before rallying to tie the game in the ninth. They held leads in the 10th and 11th innings before ultimately falling.

The Renegades have lost three straight games on walk-offs for the first time as a Yankees affiliate.

With the loss, the Renegades fall to 8-13 in 2026 in one-run games. They have played seven straight one-run games since last Wednesday at Rome and are 2-5.

The Renegades are now 3-4 in extra-inning games this season. They have played back-to-back extra-inning contests for the first time this year. They have played three 11-inning contests among their seven extra-inning games.

Hudson Valley pounded out 14 hits on Thursday and have 36 hits in the first three games of the series with Bowling Green.

The Renegades hit two home runs on Thursday and have hit 45 home runs in their last 26 games, 58.4% of their season total of 77 home runs. Hudson Valley has hit two-or-more home runs in a game nine times in its last 18 games. Hudson Valley has hit homers in 18 of its last 20 games.

LHP Allen Facundo (5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K) picked up his third double-digit strikeout game of the season on Thursday night.

In his two starts on the road trip, Facundo has a 3.17 ERA (11.1 IP, 14 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 15 K).

Facundo became just the third pitcher in Minor League Baseball this year with three games with 10-or-more strikeouts, joining Nolan Perry and Daniel Guerra, both of whom pitch in the Blue Jays system. He joins Ken Waldichuk (2021), Chase Hampton (2023), Juan Carela (2023), and Drew Thorpe (2023) as Renegades pitchers since 2005 with three-or-more games with 10-or-more strikeouts in a season.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, SF) hit his seventh home run of the season and has homered in back-to-back games.

Rodriguez reached base twice and has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games played.

Rodriguez is batting .316/.382/.608 in the month of June with 16 R, 4 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 17 RBIs, 8 BB, 17 K.

3B Roderick Arias (2-for-5) extended his on-base streak to 16 straight games.

During the streak, Arias is batting .375/.417/.641 (24-for-64) with 14 R, 5 2B, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 4 BB, and 19 K.

Arias also has hits in 18 of his last 20 games, batting .342/.393/.557 (27-for-79) during the stretch.

SS Kaeden Kent (2-for-6, R, 2B, RBI) had his team-leading 28th multi-hit game of the year, and his eighth three-hit performance.

Kent leads High-A batters with 84 hits on the season and is tied for the SAL lead with 18 doubles.

2B Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI) hit a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning which ultimately helped force extra innings.

RHP Luis Velasquez (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) had his fourth scoreless appearance in five games with Hudson Valley.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Friday, June 26 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods RHP Rory Fox LHP Dominic Niman 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods LHP Franyer Herrera RHP Jack Kartsonas 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 28 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods RHP Sean Paul Linan RHP Trevor Harrison 2:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2026

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