Keys Fall to Blue Rocks in Game Three of Series Thursday Night

Published on June 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Frederick Keys fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) in game three of the six-game series Thursday night, losing by a score of 9-8 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium in 13 innings.

The Blue Rocks walked off the game in the bottom of the 13th inning on an error from a throw in right field, as Wilmington wins their first game at home of the series Thursday night.

Frederick struck first in the opening inning off an RBI single from Wehiwa Aloy and a Wilmington error on a hard-hit ball from Braylin Tavera, giving the Keys an early 2-0 lead through the first inning of play.

After both sides went off the board in the second, Frederick added one run on its tab in the top of the third courtesy of an RBI fielder's choice from Colin Yeaman, making it 3-0 heading into the fourth in Wilmington.

The Keys tacked on an additional insurance run during the top of the fourth on an RBI single from Victor Figueroa, putting the visitors ahead 4-0 entering the fifth at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Following the Keys and Blue Rocks going scoreless in the fifth inning, JT Quinn navigated out of a small jam and threw his sixth scoreless inning of the night in the bottom of the sixth, taking the contest to the seventh with Frederick still ahead by four.

Colin Tuft recorded an RBI single in the top of the seventh to bring home Braylin Tavera from third, increasing the lead for the Keys to 5-0 approaching the eighth at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Bradley Brehmer came on in relief for Quinn at the end of the bottom of the seventh and pitched a full scoreless inning in the eighth, allowing the Keys to stay ahead by five entering the ninth in game three of the six-game series.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Blue Rocks rallied with a five-run frame, forcing extra innings with the score knotted at five apiece Thursday night in Wilmington.

Frederick took the lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from Colin Yeaman, giving the Keys the lead right back at 6-5 heading into the bottom of the 10th inning, but a single and error in the bottom frame knotted the game at six all heading into the 11th in Delaware.

In the top of the 11th inning, Ike Irish scored on a wild pitch to give the Keys a 7-6 lead going into the bottom frame, but the Blue Rocks tied it once more on an RBI single, handing them a seven-all tie approaching the 12th inning, in what was the first 12-inning game all season for Frederick.

A wild pitch brought home Braylin Tavera from third base in the top of the 12th inning, but an error from the Keys tied things up once again, this time at eight apiece, taking the game to a 13th inning Thursday night on the road.

In the 13th, the Keys went scoreless in the top frame, and an error in right field from Frederick plated home the game-winning run for the Blue Rocks, winning by a score of 9-8 in 13 innings in Wilmington.

The Keys and Blue Rocks meet for game four of the six-game series Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. from Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2026

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