Big Night for Saltiban as Claws Win 7-5 on Thursday

Published on June 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY -Devin Saltiban homered and drove in three as the BlueClaws topped Brooklyn 7-5 on Thursday night at Maimonides Park.

With the win, the BlueClaws snapped a two game skid and improved to 2-4 in the second half.

Trailing 1-0, the BlueClaws tied the game in the fifth on a solo home run by Devin Saltiban. It was his third of the season, and after homering Sunday, his second straight game with a home run.

Jersey Shore kept going, adding two more fifth inning runs on a single by Nick Biddison.

Mitch Voit homered off Luke Gabrysh in the bottom of the fifth to pull Brooklyn within 3-2.

Saltiban, however, laced a two run double to left-center to put the BlueClaws up 5-2.

After former BlueClaw Jamari Baylor homered to cut the lead to 5-3, Jersey Shore tacked on two more in the ninth on a two run single from Brandon Lewis.

In the bottom of the ninth, Keegan Batka gave up a two run home run to Daiverson Gutierrez that sliced Jersey Shore's lead to 7-5.

Gabrysh, who earned his second win of the year, came out after five innings, allowing two runs, one earned. He struck out three and walked three while giving up just two hits. Gabe Craig struck out four over 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Lewis and Salitban had two hits for the BlueClaws. Lewis and Biddison drove in two while Saltiban drove in three.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 6:40 pm. RHP Ramon Marquez starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2026

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