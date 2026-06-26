Drive Come Up Short in 7-6 Loss to Tourists

Published on June 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive dropped its first game in a 7-6 loss in game three to the Asheville Tourists. The Tourists improves to 19-52, while the Drive drops to 30-39.

Jojo Ingrassia got the start for the Drive, allowing the Tourists' first run of the series in the first inning. The one-run lead was short-lived, thanks to a leadoff home run from Justin Gonzales on the first pitch he saw from Asheville starter Kellan Oakes.

However, Asheville answered back in the second with a two-run shot from Zach Daudet. The homer, which drove in Jack Moss after a single, was the first Ingrassia allowed this season and extended the Tourists' lead to 3-1.

The back-and-forth acion continued with a two-run double by Hudson White in his return to the lineup for the first time in June, tying the game once again.

Kyle Walker scored on a groundout to regain the lead, 4-3. The Tourists continued to add on in the fourth on a Moss double, bringing in Alejandro Nunez, who was hit by a pitch to start the frame, and forcing the Drive to call in the bullpen.

Joe Vogatsky relieved Ingrassia, and after getting the first out of the inning, he gave up a single to Walker. This drove in Cesar Hernandez and Moss after an error, making it 7-3.

The Drive continued to battle back with another leadoff homer, this time off the bat of Antonio Anderson for his second of the season in the fourth.

A sac fly from Ronny Hernandez in the following frame brought home Mason White, who singled to open the sixth, making it 7-5. Yophery Rodriguez then scored on a base hit from Anderson, creeping the Drive within a run of tying the Tourists.

Matt McShane came in to pitch the final two innings of the game, which remained scoreless for both teams. That totaled four innings with no runs to end the night, earning the Tourists their first win of the series.

Ingrassia was charged with tonight's loss after giving up seven runs. Nevertheless, the Drive struck out 13 batters, reaching 43 punchouts by Greenville pitching this series. As for Asheville, Raimy Rodriguez secured the win, allowing no runs and striking out five in 2.1 innings, while Conor Steinbaugh earned his second save.

Gonzales had a strong night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a homer and a walk. Anderson continued to have a consistent homestand, going 2-for-4 tonight with two RBIs and a run scored. He is now 6-for-10 in the first three games against Asheville. Overall, the Drive left eight on base in a 4-for-10 night with runners in scoring position.

Walker went 3-for-5 with a walk as the leadoff hitter for Asheville, finishing with a triple and two runs scored. Following behind him, Moss went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Daudet also finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a home run. The Tourists went 2-for-9 in scoring opportunities and left four on.

The Greenville Drive competes in game four tomorrow on Musical Theatre Night against the Asheville Tourists with first pitch at 6:45 PM. Fans will be able to enjoy Friday Night Fireworks presented by GE Vernova at the conclusion of the game.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2026

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