REV Entertainment Expands College Baseball Series to Spartanburg, South Carolina, in 2027

Published on June 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - REV Entertainment today announced the addition of Spartanburg, South Carolina, to its growing College Baseball Series schedule, with Fifth Third Park set to host the inaugural Spartanburg College Baseball Series, Feb. 26-28, 2027. The four-team tournament will feature Austin Peay, Indiana, UNCW and Wofford at the home of the Hub City Spartanburgers, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

The event is one of seven tournaments across five locations that will comprise the College Baseball Series in 2027, marking the largest schedule in the property's history. Matchups, game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

"We're thrilled to bring the College Baseball Series to Fifth Third Park in partnership with the Hub City Spartanburgers," said Jared Schrom, Senior Vice President of REV Entertainment. "Our goal has always been to grow the series in communities that are passionate about baseball, and Spartanburg is a perfect fit. Fifth Third Park is an outstanding venue, and we're excited to introduce this event to a region with a tremendous appreciation for the sport."

TICKET INFORMATION: Home Plate Reserved tickets go on sale Monday, June 29 at 10 a.m. ET at CollegeBaseballSeries.com. This premium offering, which provides access to all three days of the tournament, includes: reserved seats behind home plate, reserved parking, a commemorative souvenir hat, and more. Home Plate Reserved tickets are $75 for adults and $45 for youth (ages 13 and under), before taxes and fees. Guests may enhance their game-day experience with optional access to the Milliken Club for $38 per day, which includes food and beverages. Group ticket rates are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting the Hub City Spartanburgers at 864-594-0701. General admission tickets will go on sale at a later date following the release of the schedule.

The inaugural field features a strong mix of established programs from multiple conferences. Wofford enters the tournament after recording its eighth consecutive 30-win season in 2026 and has become a fixture in the Upstate baseball community, including playing in the first-ever game at Fifth Third Park in April 2025.

UNCW has established itself as one of the nation's most consistent mid-major programs, extending its streak of 30-win seasons to 18 consecutive years dating back to 2009. Austin Peay is just one season removed from a 45-win campaign and back-to-back Atlantic Sun Conference championships, while Indiana represents the Big Ten Conference after earning NCAA Tournament appearances in three of the past seven seasons.

"We are excited to partner with REV Entertainment and welcome the College Baseball Series to Spartanburg," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Hub City Spartanburgers. "Hosting a college baseball tournament at Fifth Third Park is a testament to the quality of our facility and the enthusiasm for baseball throughout our community. We look forward to welcoming teams, fans and visitors next February."







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REV Entertainment Expands College Baseball Series to Spartanburg, South Carolina, in 2027 - Hub City Spartanburgers

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