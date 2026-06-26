Bootleggers Earns Third-Straight Walk-Off Win over Renegades

Published on June 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Bootleggers (51-19, 5-1) overcame two extra-inning deficits for third-consecutive walk-off victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades (32-38, 2-4). Tony Santa Maria scampered home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning, cementing a 6-5 win at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday night.

The Bootleggers broke the ice with one run against Renegades starter Allen Facundo in the bottom of the first inning. Nathan Flewelling hit a two-out single and moved to second on a Facundo balk. Connor Hujsak connected for an RBI double to left field, plating Flewelling, giving Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Jacob Kisting dominated for Bowling Green. The Bootleggers' right-hander fired 7.0 scoreless frames, becoming the first Bowling Green pitcher since Jackson Baumeister on August 30, 2024, to record 7.0 shutout innings.

After five scoreless innings, the Bootleggers scratched one run in the bottom of the seventh inning against reliever Thomas Balboni. Jhon Diaz doubled down the third-base line, swiped third, and scored on an Aidan Smith sacrifice fly to center field, handing the Bootleggers a 2-0 edge.

The Renegades got on the board with one run in the top of the eighth inning against reliever Noah Beal. Camden Troyer struck a leadoff double, Luis Durango singled, and Core Jackson hit a one-out single to load the bases. Wilson Rodriguez lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, cutting the Bowling Green lead to 2-1. Beal worked out of the jam, leaving runners at first and second.

Hudson Valley levelled the game in the top of the ninth inning. Enmanuel Tejada golfed a game-tying solo home run to right field, squaring the game at 2-2.

Bowling Green failed to tally a run against reliever Wilmy Sanchez in the bottom of the ninth, forcing extra innings for a second straight game.

The Renegades scored two runs against Ryan Andrade in the top of the tenth inning. Rodriguez clubbed a two-run home run to right field for a 4-2 Hudson Valley advantage.

Bowling Green fought back with two runs in the bottom of the tenth against Hudson Valley's bullpen. Juanfel Peguero started the inning on second base and leadoff batter Aidan Smith was hit by a pitch. Caden Bodine rolled an RBI single into center field, plating Peguero, moving Smith to third and cutting the Renegades' lead to 4-3. Hujsak plated Smith with an RBI fielder's choice, knotting the game at 4-4.

Hudson Valley plated one run in the top of the eleventh inning against Andrade. Tejeda started the inning at second base, Robbie Burnett earned a two-out walk, and Kaeden Kent lifted a go-ahead single into right field for a 5-4 Renegades edge.

The Bootleggers manufactured two runs to walk it off in the bottom of the eleventh inning against reliever Jack Sokol. Narciso Polanco started the inning at second base and moved to third on a Santa Maria infield single. Santa Maria swiped second, a throwing error from catcher Josue Gonzalez scored Polanco and moved Santa Maria to third. With Diaz at the plate, Sokol threw a wild pitch to the backstop, Santa Maria scored from third to give Bowling Green a 6-5 victory.

Andrade (3-0) received the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits, one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 frames. Sokol (1-3) took the loss, surrendering two unearned runs on one hit, one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 inning.

The Hot Rods and Renegades continue their six-game series on Friday night at 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green will send LHP Dominic Niman (5-0, 1.45) to the mound against Hudson Valley's RHP Rory Fox (4-3, 5.46).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2026

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