Power Outage Halts BlueClaws Game on Friday

Published on July 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - A power outage at ShoreTown Ballpark halted Friday's BlueClaws game, which was called in the bottom of the sixth inning. Rome led 1-0 at the time of the outage and won the game by that score.

The post-game fireworks were postponed and fans can exchange their tickets for any remaining game this season.

Saturday's game and fireworks show remain on as scheduled. Gates open at 6:00 pm and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

Ramon Marquez struck out five of the first six batters he faced before Mason Guerra doubled to start the third. Guerra was at third later inning the inning when a wild pitch brought him home and opened the scoring.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Tanner Gresham starts for Jersey Shore.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-







South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2026

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