Power Outage Halts BlueClaws Game on Friday
Published on July 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - A power outage at ShoreTown Ballpark halted Friday's BlueClaws game, which was called in the bottom of the sixth inning. Rome led 1-0 at the time of the outage and won the game by that score.
The post-game fireworks were postponed and fans can exchange their tickets for any remaining game this season.
Saturday's game and fireworks show remain on as scheduled. Gates open at 6:00 pm and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.
Ramon Marquez struck out five of the first six batters he faced before Mason Guerra doubled to start the third. Guerra was at third later inning the inning when a wild pitch brought him home and opened the scoring.
The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Tanner Gresham starts for Jersey Shore.
-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-
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Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
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