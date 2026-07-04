Cyclones' Comeback Falls Just Short in 8-7 Loss to Keys

Published on July 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - CF John Bay, LF JT Benson, and RF Yohairo Cuevas each homered, but the Brooklyn Cyclones were unable to overcome an early six-run deficit, falling to the Frederick Keys, 8-7, on Friday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Frederick (7-6, 48-29) wasted little time taking control, scoring six runs over the first two innings.

2B RJ Austin opened the scoring with a leadoff solo home run to left-center in the first. The Vanderbilt product's fifth homer of the season gave the Keys a 1-0 lead.

DH Ike Irish followed with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on an errant pickoff throw by the catcher to double Frederick's advantage to 2-0.

The Keys added four more runs in the second. SS Leandro Arias led off the inning with a solo homer to right, making it a 3-0 contest. After 3B Colin Yeaman tripled to center, Austin laced an RBI double to left to make it 4-0. A walk and stolen base set the table for 1B Yasmil Bucce, who delivered a two-run single to right, extending Frederick's lead to 6-0.

Brooklyn (7-6, 32-46) started to chip away in the top of the third.

Benson drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a single to left by 2B Colin Houck. Cuevas continued his torrid stretch, crushing a three-run home run to right-center. The Bronx native's fifth homer in as many games cut the deficit to 6-3.

The Cyclones rallied to take the lead in the sixth.

3B Yonatan Henríquez led off with a single to right and moved to second on a groundout before 1B Corey Collins worked a walk. With two outs, Bay launched a game-tying three-run homer over the left-field wall. The 25-year-old's team-leading 11th home run of the season evened the score at 6-6.

One pitch later, Benson gave Brooklyn its first lead of the night, blasting a solo shot over the fence in left. The Crestwood, Ky., native's sixth homer with Brooklyn-and 11th overall-put the Cyclones in front, 7-6.

However, in the seventh, the Keys snagged the lead for good.

CF Brandon Butterworth lined a one-out double to left and stole third on a walk to RF Vance Honeycutt. After Honeycutt stole second, C Colin Tuft ripped a two-out, two-strike, two-run single to left, putting the Keys back on top, 8-7.

Brooklyn threatened in the ninth, bringing the tying run aboard when Cuevas drew a leadoff walk. However, he was picked off first base with one out before RHP Todd Kniebbe struck out the next hitter swinging to earn his second High-A save and seal Frederick's 8-7 victory.

Neither starter factored into the decision. RHP Dakota Hawkins allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits over 2.0 innings for Brooklyn, walking three and striking out one. Frederick starter RHP Twine Palmer struck out a career-high-tying eight while allowing three runs on two hits across 5.0 innings, walking three.

RHP Chandler Marsh (3-2) collected the win in relief for the Keys, tossing 1.1 innings of shutout ball, allowing one hit and whiffing two.

LHP Gregori Louis (2-2) suffered the tough-luck defeat, permitting two runs on two hits in 2.0 innings, walking one, and striking out three, for the Cyclones.

Brooklyn will look to snap its two-game skid on Saturday afternoon. LHP Nicolas Carreño (0-1, 6.00), the New York Mets' No. 25 prospect according to Baseball America, is scheduled to start for the Cyclones. Frederick is expected to counter with LHP Boston Bateman.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2026

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