Bowker Sharp, But Claws Drop Series Opener to Rome 6-1 on Tuesday

Published on June 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aiven Cabral gave up one unearned run over seven innings and Owen Carey finished a triple shy of the cycle as Rome topped the BlueClaws 6-1 on Tuesday from ShoreTown Ballpark.

Rome (3-8) snapped a five game win streak and took the first of six from Jersey Shore (2-8).

Carey opened the scoring with a two run double off Cody Bowker in the bottom of the first inning.

The score remained 2-0 into the third when Tyler Miller singled to right to move Nick Biddison to third. Biddison scored when MIller's single was booted by right fielder Owen Carey.

Carey, however, responded in the sixth inning with a solo home run into the shurbs behind the centerfield wall. It was his fourth home run of the season.

Rome added three more on a three run shot from Mason Guerra in the eighth, his seventh home run of 2025.

BlueClaws starter Cody Bowker gave up two runs over five innings but took the loss. Cabral, who earned the win, gave up one unearned run over seven innings. It matched the longest outing by a BlueClaws opposing pitcher this season.

Daunte Stuart and Miller had two of the seven BlueClaws hits.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

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