Voit Homers, Hurtado Dominates in Brooklyn Victory, 5-3

Published on June 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - LHP Daviel Hurtado struck out a career-high eight batters over 6.0 dominant innings, while SS Mitch Voit homered and drove in three to lead the Brooklyn Cyclones to a 5-3 victory over the Frederick Keys on Tuesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The win was Brooklyn's (6-4, 31-44) fourth straight and sixth in its last seven games.

Hurtado was outstanding from the jump, retiring the first 10 batters he faced. The 21-year-old allowed just one hit and faced one over the minimum, matching a career-best with 6.0 innings of work and striking out a career-high eight.

After five scoreless innings, Brooklyn finally broke through in the sixth.

With the bases empty and two out, 1B Ronald Hernandez blasted a ball over the right-center field fence for a solo home run. His second homer in as many games-and a career-high seventh of the season-gave the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

Brooklyn added to its advantage with another two-out rally in the seventh.

3B Colin Houck singled to right and advanced to second when the ball was misplayed. 2B Jamari Baylor followed with a ground ball to short, but the throw pulled the first baseman off the bag. Houck never stopped running and beat the relay throw home to score, extending the lead to 2-0.

Three pitches later, Voit hooked a two-run home run around the left-field foul pole. The Milwaukee native's ninth homer of the season stretched Brooklyn's lead to 4-0.

Frederick (5-5, 46-28) responded in the bottom of the seventh.

The Keys swiftly loaded the bases on a walk to 1B Ike Irish and consecutive singles by SS Wehiwa Aloy and DH Victor Figueroa before 2B Leandro Arias brought home the first run with a fielder's choice.

C Colin Tuft followed by driving an 0-2 pitch off the top of the right-center field wall for a run-scoring double, cutting Brooklyn's advantage to two, 4-2. Keys manager Collin Woody argued that the ball cleared the fence for a game-tying home run, but the call on the field stood.

CF Vance Honeycutt added a sacrifice fly to trim the deficit to 4-3; however, LHP Gregori Louis stranded the tying run at second by striking out RF Braylin Tavera swinging to end the inning.

The Cyclones added an insurance run in the ninth thanks to a pair of Frederick miscues.

RF JT Benson drew a leadoff walk before Houck hit a slow roller in front of the plate. The catcher attempted to force Benson at second, but the throw skipped off the second baseman's glove and into right field, allowing him to advance to third.

After a fielder's choice erased the runner at the plate, an errant pickoff throw moved the remaining runners to second and third. Voit capitalized on the drawn-in infield, uncorking an RBI single to left to give the Cyclones a 5-3 edge.

RHP Ryan Dollar closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth, working around a one-out single to earn his first High-A save.

Hurtado (4-1) picked up his second consecutive win after allowing just one hit over 6.0 scoreless innings while striking out a career-high eight.

Frederick starter LHP Caden Hunter did not factor into the decision despite matching a career high with 5.0 scoreless innings. The southpaw scattered four hits and struck out six.

RHP Yaramil Hiraldo (0-1) suffered the loss in his first Major League rehab appearance. The right-hander permitted just one run on one hit and walked one in an inning of work.

The Cyclones will try to stretch the winning streak to five on Wednesday. RHP Noah Hall (1-6, 6.09) is scheduled to start for Brooklyn, while Frederick is expected to counter with the Baltimore Orioles' No. 19 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP JT Quinn (3-0, 2.95). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

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