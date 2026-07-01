Diaz Drives in Two, Hot Rods Drop Opener to Grasshoppers 9-4

Published on June 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Jhon Diaz drove in two runs, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (53-22, 6-4) couldn't keep up with the Greensboro Grasshoppers (49-27, 8-2) on Tuesday, dropping the series-opener 9-4 at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Greensboro broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Kaleb Corbett. Sammy Stafura led off with a double and Murf Gray walked. Yordany De Los Santos hit into a fielder's choice to score Stafura. De Los Santos stole second base, and Axiel Plaz singled him home, making it 2-0 Greensboro.

The Hot Rods responded in the top of the first inning against Grasshoppers starter Kyle Robinson. Diaz led off with a single and advanced to second on a groundout. Diaz took third on a wild pitch, and scored on a Connor Hujsak single, making it a 2-1 game.

Another run came in to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the fourth for the Hot Rods against Robinson. Ryan McCoy walked and took second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Diaz singled to center to score McCoy, tying the game at 2-2.

The Grasshoppers plated five more runs in the bottom of the fourth, headlined by a Stafura three-run homer, creating a 7-2 score.

Bowling Green added a run in the top of the fifth inning against Robinson. Nathan Flewelling led off with a double and moved to third on a Hujsak flyout. Narciso Polanco brought him home with a groundout, tying the game at 7-3.

Greensboro responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run homer from Johnny Severino, giving the Grasshoppers a 9-3 lead.

The Hot Rods plated a run in the top of the eighth against Grasshoppers reliever Hung-Leng Chang. McCoy, Marshall Toole, and Carlos Colemenarez all walked to load the bases. Diaz grounded out to second, scoring McCoy, making it a 9-4 game.

Neither team scored the rest of the way, ending with a 9-4 Greensboro win.

Robinson (3-0) picked up the win, allowing three runs on five hits, walking three and striking out five over 5.0 frames. Corbett (2-1) was given the loss, surrendering seven runs on seven hits with four walks and one strikeout in 3.2 innings.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch at First National Bank Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jacob Kisting (4-0, 1.66) against Greensboro RHP Jack Anker (0-0, 2.25).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

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