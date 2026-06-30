Hudson Valley Renegades Hosting America 250 Celebration During Homestand Beginning Tonight

Published on June 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, June 30. The Renegades square off in a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. It's the second of five meetings between the Renegades and the Blue Rocks, and the second of three meetings at Heritage Financial Park.

Unless otherwise noted, gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Summit Club Members.

This week's featured food item is the Apple Pie Hot Dog located in the Gades Grill. The featured drink this week is a Rally Cap made with Traveller Whiskey available at the Benmarl Wine Bar, Corner Bar, & Sloop Beer Balcony.

Tuesday, June 30 - Celebration of Internet Culture/Schools Out/Grandparents Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Club Tuesday Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers (must show name tag at Bella Painting Parking Booths) Tuesday Refresh: $2 off Celsius cans and Celsius Mocktails Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Watch Your Step Band Ticket Deal: $7.76 (plus tax) 300-level tickets Ticket Deal: Grandparents Day BOGO + Teacher/Bus Driver BOGO

Both offers must be redeemed in-person at the Box Office powering every play by Central Hudson

Den Pro Shop Special: $25 '47 Brand College Collab Hats Postgame: Senior Stroll, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Wednesday, July 1 - Celebration of Baseball and We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network We Care Wednesday Partner: Canine Companions. To learn more about Canine Companions and the We Care Wednesday Program CLICK HERE Special Deal: Free parking for all Active Military, Veterans and first responders (must show ID at Bella Painting Parking Booths) Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Fever Dream Ticket Deal: $7.76 (plus tax) 300-level tickets Den Pro Shop Featured Item: HVR Bat & Baseball Set Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP and Launch-A-Ball

Thursday, July 2 - America 250th Celebration - 7:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union Game Highlight: Outstanding Student Athlete Night presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union Giveaway: Stars and Stripes Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 guests at the entrance. Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Bionic Leisure Suit Den Pro Shop Deal: Buy two regular priced items, get 50% off Postgame: Independence Weekend Fireworks Show, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP, & Launch-A-Ball

Friday, July 3 - America 250th Celebration - 7:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday Game Highlight: Face Painting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: MikelParis Den Pro Shop Deal: 2 for $50 Select Mix & Match Postgame: Independence Weekend MEGA Fireworks Show, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP, and Launch-A-Ball

Saturday, July 4 - America 250th Celebration presented by Central Hudson - 7:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)

Jersey Auction: Stars and Stripes Jersey off the Back Auction benefitting Arts Mid-Hudson

Bid on game-used Stars and Stripes Jerseys and get the opportunity to meet your favorite Renegade while they sign your jersey on the field following the game. Proceeds from the auction benefit Arts Mid-Hudson.

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Truth Untold Den Pro Shop Deal: $7.40/$17.76 Select Novelties Postgame: Independence Weekend MEGA Fireworks Show presented by Central Hudson, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP, and Launch-A-Ball

Sunday, July 5 - Unicorn Day presented by Good Boy Vodka - 2:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 1 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Rascal's Kids Club Sunday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Pregame Catch on the Field (1-1:30pm) Game Highlight: Face Painting and Balloon Artist

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Dog Parade Den Pro Shop Deal: $7.40 USA Foam Fingers Pregame: Catch on the Field from 1-1:30 p.m., get here early for this unique experience to play catch on the state-of-the-art Heritage Financial Park field. Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Kids 12 and under are invited to join Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union featuring the all-new FREE Home Run Membership or the Grand Slam $35 + tax membership!

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

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