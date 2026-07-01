Greensboro Takes Game One against Bowling Green, 9-4

Published on June 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers outfielder Jhonny Severino

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers outfielder Jhonny Severino(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 9-4, in the opening game of their home series on Tuesday, June 30. With the victory, Greensboro improved to 8-2 in the second half, while Bowling Green fell to 6-4. The Grasshoppers outhit the Hot Rods 9-5 and committed one error.

Outfielder Jhonny Severino led Greensboro offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Sammy Stafura also turned in a standout performance, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from Axiel Plaz, Yordany De Los Santos, Edward Florentino, Brian Sanchez, Cam Janik, and Carlos Caro.

Bowling Green was led at the plate by infielder Connor Hujsak, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Outfielder Jhon Diaz added a 2-for-4 performance with two RBI and one run scored, while Nathan Flewelling recorded the Hot Rods' remaining hit.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Robinson earned the win for Greensboro, improving to 3-0 on the season. Robinson struck out five over five innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs, and three walks.

Right-handed pitcher Kaleb Corbett took the loss for Bowling Green, falling to 2-1. Corbett struck out one while surrendering seven hits, seven earned runs, and four walks over 3.2 innings.

The Grasshoppers continue their homestand against the Bowling Green Hot Rods tomorrow, Wednesday July 1, at 6:30PM. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

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South Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

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