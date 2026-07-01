Renegades Blanked by Wilmington

Published on June 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 5-0 on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park. The Renegades were shutout for just a third time this season and are 1-6 against the Blue Rocks this year.

The Renegades grabbed just two hits in the game. They came in the bottom of the fourth inning from Josue Gonzalez and the bottom of the ninth from Luis Durango. The Renegades came into the game with a South Atlantic League best .310 team batting average since 6/11.

The Renegades drew nine walks but could only get one batter to third base and seven batters to second.

Hudson Valley stranded two runners on base in five different innings.

The Renegades failed to hit a home run for just a third time in their last 22 games.

Hudson Valley pitching struck out eight Blue Rocks, all of which came from the fifth inning on. The Renegades also walked six Blue Rocks.

After the fifth inning, Wilmington did not have a hit. The Blue Rocks only got three batters on base, all via walks.

The Renegades finished June with an 11-13 record.

Roderick Arias, Core Jackson and Kaeden Kent all saw hitting streaks of seven-or-more games come to an end.

RHP Bryce Cunningham (5.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, 1 HR) threw a season-high 87 pitches.

Cunningham needed just eight pitches to get through the first inning. Seven of those eight pitches were for strikes.

Five runs allowed are the most for Cunningham since he allowed six on 5/12 vs Frederick.

Cunningham has not allowed more than two earned runs to score in any of his last four starts, lowering his ERA from 6.43 to 4.19 in the process.

Cunningham allowed his seventh home run of the season. He has allowed one in each of his last two starts.

RHP Aaron Nixon (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) delivered his fifth scoreless outing in his last seven appearances.

Nixon retired the last four he faced after he threw a ball to walk an inherited batter, and the next batter reached on a catcher's interference.

Nixon has struck out six batters across his last four appearances (4.2 IP).

LHP Tanner Bauman (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) did not allow a run in six of his seven appearances in June.

Bauman's June ERA finished at 2.70 after throwing an 11.57 ERA in May.

RHP Bryce Warrecker (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) threw his sixth scoreless appearance in the month of June.

Warrecker's June ERA finished at 1.17.

2B Kaeden Kent (0-for-3, BB, K) extended his on-base streak to 15 games, but saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end.

Kent is slashing .379/.419/.530 over the stretch with 13 R, 12 RBI, 4 2B, 2 HR, 5 BB, 16 K.

LF Wilson Rodriguez (0-for-1, 3 BB, K, 2 SB) has reached base in 18 of his last 19 games played and is working an eight-game on-base streak.

Rodriguez finished June batting .319/.396/.615 with 18 R, 5 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 21 RBIs, 12 BB, 23 K.

3B Roderick Arias (0-for-3, BB, K) extended his team best on-base streak to 20 straight games.

Arias is the second Renegade this season to have an on-base streak of 20-or-more. The first was Eric Genther who worked a 21-game on-base streak to begin the season from 4/3 - 5/3.

During the streak, Arias is batting .392/.432/.696 (31-for-79) with 17 R, 6 2B, 6 HR, 17 RBI, 5 BB, and 23 K.

Arias' nine-game hitting streak came to an end.

SS Core Jackson (0-for-3, BB, K) extended his on-base streak to nine games.

Jackson is hitting .262/.279/.452 (11-for-42) across the streak with 4 R, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 2 HR, BB, 7 K.

Jackson saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end.

DH Eric Genther (0-for-2, 2 BB) extended his on-base streak to six games.

Genther's slashing .316/.435/.579 over the stretch with a 1.014 OPS, 5 R, 3 RBI, 2 2B, HR, 3 BB, 3 K.

C Josue Gonzalez (1-for-4, K) grabbed the Renegades' only hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Gonzalez extended his on base streak to four games. He's hitting .357/.438/.500 over the stretch with 1 R, 3B, 2 BB, 5 K.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Wednesday, July 1 Wilmington Blue Rocks RHP Luis Serna (3-3, 4.02) RHP Carson Fischer (First Start) 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 2 Wilmington Blue Rocks LHP Allen Facundo (2-2, 4.15) RHP Eriq Swan (1-0, 3.00) 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 3 Wilmington Blue Rocks RHP Rory Fox (5-3, 5.21) RHP Alexander Meckley (0-2, 5.70) 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 4 Wilmington Blue Rocks LHP Franyer Herrera (5-3, 3.99) RHP Yoel Tejeda, Jr., (2-5, 3.59) 7:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

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