Renegades Split Two to Close Series, Road Trip

Published on June 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Bowling Green, KY - The Hudson Valley Renegades split a doubleheader with the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark, winning the first game 8-0 and falling 5-3 in the second.

The Renegades completed their 11-game road trip to the South Division with a 5-6 record, including going 2-4 at Bowling Green this week.

Hudson Valley is one of only three road teams this year to win two games in a series at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Sunday was the third doubleheader of the season for the Renegades, and their first time splitting a twin bill since 4/26 vs Brooklyn. The Renegades are 4-2 in doubleheader games this season.

Franyer Herrera's complete game shutout in game one of the doubleheader was the Renegades fourth shutout win of the season.

With 22 combined hits in the doubleheader, the Renegades had 75 hits in the six games of the series with Bowling Green. The team is hitting .310/.376/.537 in 16 games since 6/10, the top average in High-A in that stretch and second-best OPS. The Renegades have the highest batting average and fourth-highest OPS in MiLB since 6/10.

The Renegades hit four home runs across the two games of the doubleheader on Sunday and have hit 52 home runs in their last 28 games, 61.9% of their season total of 84 home runs. Hudson Valley has hit two-or-more home runs in a game 11 times in its last 21 games. Hudson Valley has hit homers in 21 of its last 22 games.

LHP Franyer Herrera (7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K) threw his first career complete game shutout in game one of the doubleheader, completing 7.0 innings for the first time in his career and tying his career high with eight strikeouts.

Herrera became the second Renegades pitcher to throw a shutout in 2026, joining Rory Fox (5/21 (G2) at Brooklyn).

They become the first Renegades teammates to throw complete game shutouts since 2009 when Alex Colome and Jason McEachern did so.

There have been five complete game shutouts thrown in MiLB this season of at least 7.0 innings, and the Renegades are the only team who have two.

The Renegades have thrown three CG SHO of 7.0-or-more innings since becoming a Yankees affiliate in 2021, with Kyle Carr (7/2/25 (G2) vs Brooklyn) being the other pitcher to accomplish the feat.

Herrera set down 17 straight batters at one point from the first inning into the seventh. All three hits he surrendered were singles.

On the road trip, Herrera went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA (13.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 12 K), lowering his ERA to 3.99 on the season.

RHP Sean Paul

Liñan (3.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) struck out four and allowed three runs and was tagged with the loss in game two of the doubleheader.

It was Liñan's third straight start issuing three walks.

3B/SS Kaeden Kent (4-for-7, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, SB) had his team-leading 30th multi-hit game of the year in game one of the doubleheader, and extended his hitting streak to seven straight games.

Kent hit his second leadoff home run of the season with both coming on the road trip.

Kent leads High-A batters with 90 hits on the season and is tied for the SAL lead with 19 doubles.

With his 3-for-3 performance in game one of the doubleheader, Kent has a team-high 10 three-hit games.

LF Wilson Rodriguez (3-for-7, R, 2B, RBI, BB, SB) had three hits across the doubleheader to extend his hitting streak to six straight games. Rodriguez has driven in 10 runs during the streak

Rodriguez has reached base in 17 of his last 18 games played.

Rodriguez is batting .322/.382/.622 in the month of June with 18 R, 5 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 21 RBIs, 9 BB, 22 K.

2B/3B Roderick Arias (3-for-7, R, HR, RBI) extended his on-base streak to 19 straight games.

During the streak, Arias is batting .408/.440/.724 (31-for-76) with 17 R, 6 2B, 6 HR, 17 RBI, 4 BB, and 22 K.

Arias also has hits in 19 of his last 21 games, batting .369/.415/.619 (31-for-84) during the stretch.

Arias also has a nine-game hitting streak, the longest active streak on the team.

1B Kyle West (2-for-5, 2 R, K) hit his team-leading 14th home run of the season in game one of the doubleheader. He is the first Renegades batter to hit 14 home runs in a season since Spencer Henson in 2023.

SS Core Jackson (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) doubled and had two RBIs in game one of the doubleheader to extend his hitting streak to eight straight

Jackson is batting .289/.289/.500 (11-for-38) over the hitting streak with 4 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI.

C/DH Eric Genther (2-for-7, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) had extra-base hits in both games of the doubleheader, including hitting his seventh home run of the season in game two.

Genther is 6-for-21 (.286) at the plate this series with 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, BB, 3 K.

DH/C Josue Gonzalez (2-for-5, 3B, 2 BB) hit his second triple of the season in game two of the doubleheader and walked in both games.

RF Robbie Burnett (2-for-3) picked up his second straight multi-hit game, and his second of the season.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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