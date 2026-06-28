Renegades Game Postponed - 6/27/2026
Published on June 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Saturday's regularly scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Bowling Green Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader comprised of two seven-inning games on Sunday, 6/28. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. EDT.
Check out the Hudson Valley Renegades Statistics
South Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2026
- Keys Secure Extra-Inning Victory against Blue Rocks Saturday Night - Frederick Keys
- Benson's Grand Slam Keys 9-1 Cyclones Win over Jersey Shore on Saturday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Hot Rods Washed out Saturday, Doubleheader Set for Sunday - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Postponed - 6/27/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Saturday, June 27 - vs. Jersey Shore (6:00 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Flewelling Homers in Hot Rods' 13-3 Loss to Renegades - Bowling Green Hot Rods
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