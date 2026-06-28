Renegades Game Postponed - 6/27/2026

Published on June 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Saturday's regularly scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Bowling Green Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader comprised of two seven-inning games on Sunday, 6/28. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. EDT.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2026

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