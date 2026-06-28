Benson's Grand Slam Keys 9-1 Cyclones Win over Jersey Shore on Saturday

Published on June 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - JT Benson hit a grand slam and Brooklyn scored four times in the fifth and five in the seventh en route to a 9-1 win over Jersey Shore on Saturday at Maimonides Park.

Brooklyn (4-4) has now taken four of the first five in the series from Jersey Shore (2-6).

The game was scoreless into the fifth when Yohairo Cuevas took Tanner Gresham deep for his first home run of the season. The solo shot put the Cyclones up 1-0.

Brooklyn added more runs later in the inning on a fly ball to center that glanced off the mitt of Carter Mathison, with three runs coming home. Three of the four runs in the inning were charged to Tanner Gresham and one to Danyony Pulido though only the Cuevas home run was earned (to Gresham).

The Cyclones added five more in the seventh off Titan Kennedy-Hayes. Daiverson Gutierrez singled home one. Then JT Benson hit a grand slam to push the lead to 9-0. It was the first grand slam allowed by the BlueClaws since July 3rd last year.

The BlueClaws got their only run in the eighth on an RBI double from Tyler Pettorini.

Dakota Hawkins started for Brooklyn and threw five scoreless innings to earn the win.

Devin Saltiban had two hits for the BlueClaws in the loss.

The teams finish their series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2026

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