Hot Rods Washed out Saturday, Doubleheader Set for Sunday

Published on June 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The game scheduled for Saturday, June 27, between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Hudson Valley Renegades has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, June 28, at Bowling Green Ballpark starting at 12:05 PM CT.

The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games, with the second game taking place approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Bowling Green will play as the Cavemen in game one and transform back into the Hot Rods in game two.

Saturday's Brandon Lowe Bobblecard giveaway, presented by ISTT, has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 5, along with 270 Night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2026

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