Flewelling Homers in Hot Rods' 13-3 Loss to Renegades

Published on June 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Nathan Flewelling blasted his 13th homer of the season, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (52-20, 5-2) couldn't hold back the Hudson Valley Renegades (33-38, 3-4) offense, dropping the fourth game of the series 13-3 on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Renegades got on the board against starting pitcher Dominic Niman in the top of the first inning. Eric Genther tagged a two-out double and scored on a Juanfel Peguero error, handing Hudson Valley a 1-0 lead.

The visitors put up two more runs in the top of the second against Niman. Roderick Arias singled and scored on an Enmanuel Tejeda RBI double to make it 2-0. The Renegades recorded another RBI double through Kaedan Kent, increasing the margin to 3-0.

Hudson Valley tallied two more runs against Niman in the top of the third inning. Kyle West hit a one out single, Wilson Rodriguez followed up with a two-run blast, ballooning the lead to 5-0 Renegades.

Bowling Green got on the board with three runs in the bottom of the third inning against Hudson Valley starter Rory Fox. Carlos Colmenarez and Aidan Smith singled, and Flewelling blasted a three-run home run to right field, cutting the Renegades' lead to 5-3.

The Renegades put up four more runs against Niman in the top of the fourth inning. Hudson Valley plated four runs on three hits, highlighted by a Core Jackson three-run homer, upping the lead to 9-3.

Four additional runs scored for Hudson Valley in the top of the sixth inning against Bowling Green reliever Cade Citelli. Kent singled and stole second and third. Genther drove a base hit to center, scoring Kent. Kyle West singled, putting runners on the corners. Rodriguez lifted a sacrifice fly to center, plating Genther. Arias capped off the inning with a two-run homer, making it 13-3 Renegades.

Neither team scored the rest of the way, ending in a 13-3 Hudson Valley victory.

Fox (5-3) picked up the win, tossing 8.0 innings while allowing three runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Niman (5-1) was given the loss, surrendering nine runs (seven earned) on 12 hits with six strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Renegades play the penultimate game of their six-game series on Saturday night at 6:35 PM. Bowling Green opens with RHP Jack Kartsonas (4-2, 4.50) on the mound against Hudson Valley RHP Franyer Herrera (4-3, 4.56).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2026

Flewelling Homers in Hot Rods' 13-3 Loss to Renegades - Bowling Green Hot Rods

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.