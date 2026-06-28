Winston-Salem Takes Down Hub City Saturday

Published on June 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, SC - The Spartanburgers (3-5, 37-37) had no answers for the Dash (4-4, 42-32) offense Saturday night. After a 1:20 delay, Winston-Salem scored seven runs over the first four innings and beat Hub City 13-1.

Weather pushed the game's start time back 80 minutes; then, the Dash attacked AJ Russell in his first High-A start. Russell allowed a run on two hits and two walks in the first. The Tennessee product spun a scoreless second, but his appearance was capped after 46 pitches.

Ismael Agreda entered after Russell's departure. The right hander walked a career-high seven. An RBI single brought in a run after a pair of third-inning free passes, then after three walks in the fourth, James Taussig hit a grand slam. Winston-Salem's lead ballooned to 7-0 after the fourth inning.

The 'Burgers' offense was hitless through the first four innings against rehabbing right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez and left-hander Grant Umberger. With one out in the fifth, Maxton Martin doubled, and Antonis Macias singled him in. The bats only had two more hits afterwards.

The Dash scored one run in two innings against Luke Savage, four against Case Matter in the eighth, and Taussig hit a solo homer against Adrian Rodriguez in the ninth.

The last of 18 games between the two clubs is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET Sunday. Right-handers D.J. McCarty (2-3, 5.55) and Drew McDaniel (2-3, 4.35 ERA) are the projected starting pitchers.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2026

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