Cyclones Rally Past BlueClaws, 6-5, Behind Bay, Gutiérrez

Published on June 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







*CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, NY - CF John Bay belted a three-run home run in the first inning, and DH Daiverson Gutiérrez delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh as the Brooklyn Cyclones rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws before 3,379 fans on Friday night at Maimonides Park.

The victory guaranteed Brooklyn (3-4, 28-44) at least a split of the six-game series after taking three of the first four contests.

Trailing 5-3 in the sixth, the Cyclones rallied to draw even.

Gutiérrez worked a one-out walk and quickly shuffled to third on 2B Colin Houck's double down the right-field line. 3B Jamari Baylor followed with a ground ball to the right side that was gloved by the first baseman, but his momentum carried him towards second base. The throw to the pitcher covering the base skipped in the dirt. Gutiérrez scored on the play, while Houck raced home on the throwing error to tie the game at 5-5.

C Ronald Hernandez led off the seventh with a double to right but remained at second after a pair of groundouts. On a 1-2 pitch, Gutiérrez laced a single into left-center field, bringing Hernandez home with the go-ahead run and giving Brooklyn a 6-5 advantage.

RHP Hoss Brewer dominated the eighth, striking out the side in order, before RHP Juan Arnaud retired all three batters he faced in the ninth to earn his first High-A save and secure Brooklyn's 6-5 victory.

The Cyclones wasted little time getting on the board.

SS Yonatan Henríquez opened the home first with a single to right and quickly stole second before Hernandez worked a walk. Bay then demolished the first pitch he saw over the left-center field fence for a three-run homer - his 10th of the season - to stake Brooklyn to an early 3-0 lead.

After being held hitless and scoreless through the first three, Jersey Shore (2-5, 28-44) answered with a five-run fourth inning to take control.

DH Daunte Stuart got the BlueClaws on the board with a solo home run to left-center, the first of his affiliated career. After consecutive two-out singles by RF Devin Saltiban and C Luis Caicuto, CF Carter Mathison launched a three-run homer to left-center. The Indiana product's fifth round-tripper gave Jersey Shore a 4-3 lead.

On the very next pitch, LF Joel Dragoo joined the fray, sending a solo shot off the videoboard in left. The former seventh-round pick's second long ball of the year extended the BlueClaw advantage to 5-3.

Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision.

RHP José Chirinos allowed five runs on five hits over 5.0 innings for Brooklyn, walking two and striking out five. Jersey Shore starter RHP Ramon Marquez surrendered three runs on three hits across 5.0 innings, issuing four walks and recording five strikeouts.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.