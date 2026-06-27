Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Third Time's The Charm... The Bowling Green Hot Rods earned their third consecutive walk-off victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Thursday night. Tony Santa Maria scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning, wrapping up a 6-5 win. This marks the second time this season that Bowling Green has walked off three consecutive games this season; they also did it on May 9 (doubleheader) and May 10 against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Mach 28... Santa Maria added to his team-leading 28 stolen bases with two key swipes Thursday night. The 24-year-old has posted the third-most stolen bags in the 2026 SAL season, trailing Rome Emperors infielder John Gil (32) and outfielder Eric Hartman (29). Bowling Green leads the South Atlantic League with 182 steals, third-most in all of Minor League Baseball.

Can't Stop Caden... Catcher Caden Bodine starts Friday's contest riding an 18-game hitting streak, the longest hit streak by an SAL batter and the seventh-longest in all of MiLB. Bodine took home South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors on Monday. The Rays' No. 12 prospect hit .519 (14-for-27) with one home run and eight RBI against the Asheville Tourists at HomeTrust Field.

Flew Ball is For Real... Nathan Flewelling lifted the Hot Rods to a win on Wednesday night with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning. Flewelling became the first 2026 Hot Rods player with multiple walk-offs following his walk-off home run against Asheville on May 21st. The Tampa Bay Rays' No. 3 prospect is on fire at the dish, logging a .998 OPS over his last 10 games. He enters Friday night on a nine-game on-base streak since June 14.

Dominic's Dominance... Southpaw Dominic Niman takes the mound for the Hot Rods on Friday night. Niman is 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA over his four starts with Bowling Green. The left-hander starred in Bowling Green's last home series, going 2-0 with 11 strikeouts in 10 innings, allowing just one earned run against Rome. Niman delivered a 1.60 ERA with the Single-A Charleston RiverDogs in 2025.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2026

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