Hot Rods Split Doubleheader and Win Series against Renegades

Published on June 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (53-21, 6-3) split a doubleheader with the Hudson Valley Renegades (34-39, 4-5), dropping the first game 8-0, while picking up a 5-3 win in game two on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

In the first game, the Renegades started the scoring in the top of the first against Hot Rods starter Jack Kartsonas. Kaeden Kent led off with a solo homer to right. Eric Genther doubled, and one out later, Wilson Rodriguez drove him in with a base hit to give the Renegades a 2-0 lead.

Hudson Valley plated another run in the top of the third inning against Bowling Green reliever Andres Galan. With one out, Kyle West blasted a solo homer to right-center field, giving Hudson Valley a 3-0 advantage. In the top of the fourth, Hudson Valley supplied another run on a sacrifice fly from Kent, making it 4-0.

The Renegades added three more runs in the top of the sixth against Hot Rods reliever Garrett Gainey. Roderick Arias led off with a solo shot. Enmanuel Tejeda walked and Kent singled, putting runners on the corners. Core Jackson doubled to left-center, scoring both runners for a 7-0 lead.

The final run of the game scored in the top of the seventh for Hudson Valley against Bowling Green reliever Junior William. Rodriguez collected a one-out double, and Tejeda brought him home with a base hit, making it 8-0.

Bowling Green was silent the rest of the way, ending the first game in an 8-0 Hudson Valley victory.

Franyer Herrera (5-3) was given the win, tossing a 7.0 inning complete-game shutout while walking one and striking out seven. Kartsonas (4-3) took the loss, surrendering two runs over 2.0 innings on four hits, walking two and striking out one.

In the second game, Hudson Valley scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Trevor Harrison. Eric Genther hit a two-out solo homer, giving Hudson Valley a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods responded in the bottom of the first inning against Renegades starter Sean Paul Linan. Aidan Smith walked, and Nathan Flewelling blasted a two-run homer to center, making it a 2-1 Hot Rods lead. Connor Hujsak singled, and Narciso Polanco doubled to left-center, scoring Hujsak for a 3-1 lead.

Bowling Green added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth against Hudson Valley reliever Kevin Stephens. With one out, Polanco walked, and Tony Santa Marias singled. Ryan McCoy sent a base hit to center, loading the bases. Marshall Toole singled to left, driving in Polanco, increasing the lead to 4-1. Carlos Colmenarez followed with another RBI single, scoring Santa Maria, giving Bowling Green a 5-1 edge.

The Renegades plated two runs in the top of the seventh, but Jonathan Russell stopped them there, ending the game with a 5-1 Bowling Green victory.

Harrison (1-1) picked up the win, tossing 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out six. Linan (1-7) was given the loss, surrendering three runs on six hits, walking three and striking out four.

The Hot Rods have a travel day Monday before starting a six-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field on Tuesday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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