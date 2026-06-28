Cyclones Take Finale from Claws 5-1 on Sunday in Brooklyn

Published on June 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Despite five strong innings from Reese Dutton and a home run from Devin Saltiban, Brooklyn topped the BlueClaws 5-1 on Sunday at Maimonides Park.

The BlueClaws (2-7) dropped five of six in the series from the Cyclones (5-4) and have lost seven of nine to start the second half.

Dutton gave up one run in five innings, striking out seven. The lone run he gave up was a solo home run to Ronald Hernandez in the third inning.

Brooklyn scored their other four runs in the sixth off Adilson Peralta. Colin Houck doubled in one. Yohairo Cuevas, the next batter, hit a three run home run for a 5-0 lead.

Devin Saltiban homered in the eighth, his fourth of the season and third in the last two series, for the only BlueClaws run.

Brooklyn starter Nicolas Carreno threw four scoreless innings and didn't factor in the decision. Bryce Jenkins, who threw a scoreless fifth, earned the win.

Jersey Shore loaded the bases in the ninth off Hunter Hodges, but he struck out Saltiban to end the game.

The BlueClaws open a series with Rome on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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