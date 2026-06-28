Cuevas, Hernandez Power Brooklyn to 5-1 Victory as 'Clones Take 5 of 6 from BlueClaws

Published on June 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind home runs from C Ronald Hernandez and RF Yohairo Cuevas, the Cyclones topped Jersey Shore, 5-1, on Sunday to complete a 5-1 week at home. The long balls marked the 11th and 12th home runs that Brooklyn launched this week against the Phillies farm club.

Cuevas' homer was his second straight day with a home run. Meanwhile, Hernandez extended his on-base streak 10 games with his solo shot, breaking a scoreless tie at the time.

Brooklyn pitchers kept Jersey Shore hitters at bay all afternoon. LHP Nicolas Carreño fired 4.0 shutout frames, allowing only two hits. After he departed, the bullpen was nails the rest of the way.

Five Brooklyn relievers - RHP's Bryce Jenkins, Cristofer Gomez, Hoss Brewer, Juan Arnaud and Hunter Hodges combined on 5.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing only three hits with seven strikeouts. The BlueClaws got the tying run to the plate, but Hodges struck out CF Devin Saltiban to end the game.

After the two teams traded zeroes through the first two frames, the 'Clones cracked the scoreboard first. With two outs and the bases empty, Hernandez took RHP Reese Dutton deep for his sixth homer of the year. That would be the only blemish on Dutton's line, who took the loss for Jersey Shore.

The Brooklyn bats came back for more in the 6th. LF John Bay reached on an error to start the frame. After a pop out and a walk, SS Colin Houck smoked an RBI double off the wall in center field to double the Brooklyn lead. The very next batter, Cuevas, crushed a ball to left center to push the Brooklyn lead to 5-0.

Jersey Shore got one back on a solo home run from Saltiban in the 8th, but nothing further.

The BlueClaws threatened against Hodges in the 9th. After Hodges retired the first two, he walked the next three to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate for Jersey Shore. Then, Hodges struck out Saltiban to tie the game.

The Cyclones return to action on Tuesday in Frederick after the league wide off day on Monday. Probable pitchers are TBA. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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