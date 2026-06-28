Renegades Game Notes - 6/28/2026

Published on June 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (33-38, 3-4) at Bowling Green Hot Rods (52-20, 5-2)

Game 1: LHP Franyer Herrera (4-3, 4.56 ERA) vs. RHP Jack Kartsonas (4-2, 4.50 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-6, 6.44 ERA) vs. RHP Trevor Harrison (0-1, 5.26 ERA)

| Games 72 & 73 | Away Games 36 & 37 | Sunday, June 28, 2026 | Bowling Green Ballpark | Bowling Green, Ky. | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. EDT |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Game (6/30): Celebration of Internet Culture

Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rental & Silver Gades Tuesday

Postgame: Senior Stroll, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

STARTING ANEW: Friday began the second half of the 2026 SAL season, with records in the standings resetting to 0-0 for all teams. The First Half SAL North Championship was clinched on Thursday night by the Frederick Keys, who await to face the Second Half Champion in the North Division Series in September.

FIRST HALF FLOW: The Renegades had a rollercoaster of a first half to the 2026 season. After the first two series of the year, the 'Gades found themselves in fifth in the SAL North, but they worked their way to the top spot in the division going into May. However, Hudson Valley then went just 9-18 in the second month of the season, dropping it to fourth in the division. While the Renegades couldn't recover to make a push for the top spot, they did find more of their offense, averaging over 6.0 runs per game across their final series in the first half.

YES OFFENSE: Since Wednesday, June 10, the Hudson Valley Renegades lead the SAL in batting average, and are hitting .303/.372/.523 as a team, an impressive .895 OPS. Their OPS in this stretch is roughly equivalent to that of Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (.907) this season. The Renegades lead High-A in AVG, and are fourth in OPS in this time, with Dayton (A+, CIN) boasting a ridiculous .986 OPS since 6/10.

THRICE IS NICE: Renegades outfielder Wilson Rodriguez homered on Friday night at Bowling Green, giving him home runs in three straight games. He became the first Renegades hitter since Omar Martinez from May 6-8, 2025 to homer in three straight games.

RAM ROD: Roderick Arias enters play on Saturday with a team-high 17-game on-base streak, during which he has been one of the hottest hitters in the SAL. Arias is batting .406/.442/.710 (28-for-69) with 16 R, 6 2B, 5 HR, 16 RBIs, and 6 SB during the streak, which has raised his season OPS 171 points (.559 to .730). Arias has been leaving no doubt, with 10 multi-hit games during the streak, including three straight multi-hit games and four in his last five.

HEAR HIM ROR: Rory Fox threw 8.0 innings on Friday night at Bowling Green, becoming just the fourth starter in the Yankees Era (2021-Present) of Renegades baseball to complete 8.0 innings in a start. He joined Richard Fitts (8/27/22 vs Hickory) and Drew Thorpe (6/4/23 vs Aberdeen & 7/22/23 vs Brooklyn) as those to accomplish the feat. He is the first Renegades pitcher to complete 8.0 IP on the road since Tyree Hayes on 8/10/10 at Lowell.

BLUEGRASS 'GADES: Hudson Valley continues its two-week road trip with a six-game series at Bowling Green. This is the second and final meeting between the 'Gades and the Hot Rods and the only meeting in Kentucky. The first time these two teams played back in late May, the Hot Rods took four of six games at Heritage Financial Park.

WORKING DEEP: Rory Fox, Jack Cebert and Luis Serna have all recorded multiple starts on 7.0-or-more IP for Hudson Valley this season. The Renegades are the only team in MiLB with three pitchers with multiple starts of 7.0-or-more innings.

FAREWELL, SWEET PRINCE: OF Josh Moylan was promoted to the Double-A Somerset Patriots by the Yankees on Tuesday. He departs as the Renegades all-time franchise leader in Games Played (269), At-Bats (909), Hits (211), Singles (129), Doubles (47), Home Runs (28), Extra-Base Hits (82), Total Bases (356), Runs (121), RBIs (127), Walks (135) and Strikeouts (329). Moylan finished his final month with the Renegades on a high note, batting .316/.346/.763 with 10 HR including two multi HR games in his last 21 games. The Yankees signed Moylan as a non-drafted free agent in 2023 out of East Carolina University.

THE BIG ONE: The Renegades embark on a two-week, 12-game road trip against SAL South opponents starting Tuesday. The 'Gades played six games with the Rome Emperors, the Braves High-A affiliate last week, taking three of five (one game got canceled due to rain). This is the longest road trip of the season for the Renegades, and the first time they will spend two full weeks on the road against South Division opponents since April 18-30, 2023 (Rome and Greenville). Hudson Valley will travel over 2,000 miles round trip during the duration of the journey.

BACK TO BACK: Hudson Valley has won back-to-back series at home against Jersey Shore and on the road at Rome. It's the first time since April 14-19 at Frederick and April 21-26 vs Brooklyn that the Renegades have won back-to-back series. It's also just the second time this season that the 'Gades have gone back-to-back. Hudson Valley is 1-0 in rubber games in 2026 after going 2-0 in them in 2025.

LEADER OF THE PACK: Since 6/11, Kaeden Kent has eight multi-hit performances, and he leads the team with 29 multi-hit games this season. During this stretch, Kent is batting .382/.426/.509 (21-for-55) with 11 R, 4 doubles, HR, 9 RBIs, 4 BB, and 12 K. Kent also leads the SAL in hits (89), is tied for the most doubles (19), and is tied for sixth among all non-AAA MiLB batters in hits.

RED-HOT CORE: Since returning from the IL on 5/26, Core Jackson is rocking a .352 OBP and a .559 SLG with 20 R, 5 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 21 RBI, 12 BB, 19 K. Additionally, Jackson has gotten on base in 22 of his last 26 games played, grabbing 6 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 21 RBI, and 14 BB over the stretch. Jackson more than doubled his home run total, and nearly doubled his RBI total since returning from the IL.

HOMER HAPPY: The Renegades have been tearing the cover off of the baseball in June. In their first series of the month at Frederick, the Renegades clubbed 12 home runs in the series, about 27.3% of their season total (12-of-44). The last time the Renegades hit at least 12 home runs in a single series was 7/25-7/30/2023 at Hickory when Hudson Valley hit 19 HR. It is the first time hitting at least a dozen home runs in a series at Heritage Financial Park since 9/7-9/11/2021 vs Brooklyn, when they hit 14 HR in a seven-game series. The Renegades have hit 48 homers in their last 26 games which is 60.0% of their season total of 80 home runs, and they have hit a homer in 19 of their last 21 games.

HOME RUN KING: Josh Moylan became the Renegades' all-time career home run leader with his 25th long ball on 6/10 vs. Jersey Shore. Moylan has 13 home runs in 2026 which is a career high, 10 of which have come since 5/21. Moylan is one of just eight players in team history in the 20 homer club, with seven of the members joining in the Yankees era (2021-Present).

GIVE AND TAKE: Since Core Jackson returned from the IL on 5/26, the Renegades have had more offensive firepower. They averaged 6.3 runs scored across their last four series compared to just 4.4 runs across their previous three series in May. The 'Gades also scored more than five runs on 13 occasions. However, the 'Gades have seen a major uptick in their team ERA. After delivering a 3.15 ERA in April that was best in High-A, the Renegades put up a 4.93 ERA in May. Through 17 games in June, the 'Gades have a 5.11 June ERA, relegating them from having one of the top-three best team ERAs in High-A to having the fifth best team ERA in the SAL.

ER-YAY: The Renegades boast the fourth-best ERA in High-A Baseball (4.33). With offense exploding across the minors, the 'Gades were one of just a handful of teams to have a sub-4.00 ERA for the first eight weeks of the season. However, their ERA jumped above 4.00 on 5/29 after Bowling Green scored 13 runs. The Renegades have led the SAL in ERA in four straight seasons (2022-25), including a 2.82 mark in 2025 which was the lowest team ERA in MiLB since 2019. Additionally, the Renegades have struck out a league-high 745 batters this season.

ON-BASE ANIMALS: Multiple Renegades batters are now settling into their season and putting together impressive on-base streaks. There are currently 11 HV players with multi-game on-base streaks, and six players with on-base streaks that are at least five games long. Leading the way is IF Roderick Arias with a 17-game on-base streak. Right behind Arias is INF Kaeden Kent who's working an 12-game on-base streak.

TAKING MANY FOR THE TEAM: Renegades C Eric Genther was hit by a pitch on 6/16 to take a High-A lead in HBPs in 2026 with 16. Through only 57 games played, Genther broke the Renegades single-season record for HBP, which belonged to Robby Price (2010) and Ryder Mathias (2005). Genther is just two HBP away from tying the Renegades all-time career HBP record of 18 set by Cole Gabrielson. However, Genther has a long way to go to catch Ripken Reyes' MiLB record of 49 HBPs in 119 games with San Antonio (AA, SD) in 2023.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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